8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Photo by Kool C on Unsplash

New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.

For example, the average renter pays over $1,300 a month for an apartment in the city. However, it isn't hard to find less expensive housing options across the metro area.

Here are 8 apartments that rent for $800 or less a month.

1. Forest Isle

If you are looking for a cozy studio apartment in the city, Forest Isle has units available that start at $700 a month.

Residents enjoy living in a gated community, with a short commute to downtown and the French Quarter. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse, fitness center, and laundry facilities.

2. Parc Fountaine

Another affordable option in the city, Parc Fountaine has spacious one-bedroom units that rent for less than $795 a month.

Community amenities include 6 swimming pools, 4 laundry facilities, a courtyard, and high-speed internet access.

3. Willowbrook Apartments

The Willowbrook Apartments have one-bedroom units that start at $700 a month.

Residents enjoy living in a secure, controlled access community with 24/7 armed security guards, as well as a resort-style swimming pool, playground, and easy access to major highways.

4. The Cove at NOLA

If you prefer living in a quieter residential neighborhood in the city, The Cove at NOLA has one-bedroom apartments that rent for $765 a month.

Amenities include being close to shopping, dining, and area schools, as well as laundry facilities, a swimming pool, and on-site maintenance.

5. Huntington Park

Huntington Park has one-bedroom units that start at $776 a month, which includes water and sewer service.

Community amenities include high-speed internet access, a pet care area, a swimming pool, and a private patio or balcony.

6. Almondtree

The Almondtree apartments have cozy studio units that start at $780 a month.

Residents enjoy several amenities like a swimming pool, laundry facilities, on-site maintenance and property manager, and security systems, just to name a few.

7. Orwood Creek

Another affordable one-bedroom apartment option in the city, Orwood Creek has units that start at $711 a month. Even two-bedroom units are only $850 a month.

Amenities include a courtyard and grilling area, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, and high-speed internet access.

8. Carmel Spring

Finally, the Carmel Spring apartments have spacious one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $773 a month.

Community amenities include full-size washer and dryer connections, controlled access for more security, high-speed internet access, door-to-door trash pickup, and on-site maintenance.