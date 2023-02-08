10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Photo by Jimmy on Unsplash

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.

For example, the economy of Boston is comprised of information technology, education, healthcare, finance, and innovation. Furthermore, the city is considered one of the most economically powerful cities in the world.

As such, there are a number companies in the metro area hiring to fill positions that pay more than $40 an hour.

1. IKEA - Human Resources Generalist

IKEA is hiring to fill a human resources generalist role. The full-time position pays between $75,000 and $108,000 a year.

Candidates should have at least 6 years of HR experience.

2. St Joseph Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - Nursing Unit Manager

St Joseph Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is seeking a full-time nursing unit manager. The job comes with a salary of between $110,000 and $120,000 a year. Furthermore, employees are paid weekly.

Qualified candidates should have an RN or BSN, as well as 2 years of clinical nursing experience, including 1 year of supervisory experience.

3. Upham's Corner Health Center - Registered Nurse

Upham's Corner Health Center has multiple openings for RNs. The health care provider has both full-time and part-time nursing jobs available that pay between $36 and $45 an hour.

Applicants should have a Massachusetts RN license and an associates degree.

4. Civic Financial - Executive Assistant

Civic Financial is seeking an experienced executive assistant. The full-time position reportedly pays between $80,000 and $200,000 a year.

The right candidate must be able to work in a fast-paced environment, demonstrate strong organizational and time management skills, and have excellent communication skills.

5. PrimeFlight Aviation - BOS Airline Station Director

PrimeFlight Aviation is hiring to fill a full-time BOS airline station director role. The job comes with a salary of $150,000 to $160,000 a year.

Interested applicants should have an associates degree, and 5 to 10 years of airport/airline management experience.

6. The Delaney at the Vale - Director of Health Services

The Delaney at the Vale has an opening for a director of health services. The full-time management position pays between $90,000 and $120,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should be a registered or licensed nurse, and have 2 years of nursing experience, preferably in an assisted living/memory care facility.

7. Liberty Mutual Insurance - Sustainability Consultant

Liberty Mutual Insurance is hiring a sustainability consultant in nearby Somerville. The salary range for this role is $117,000 to $163,000 a year.

Applicants should have a college degree in a field related to ESG or sustainability, as well as 3 years of relevant experience.

8. Myomo, Inc - Sr. Mechanical Design Engineer

Myomo is seeking a senior mechanical design engineer. The job pays between $110,000 and $130,000 a year.

Candidates should have 5 years of relevant experience.

9. Beaverbrook STEP, Inc. - Senior Finance Manager

Beverbrook STEP has an opening for a senior finance manager. The salary range for this role is between $88,000 and $92,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have 3 years of previous experience as a finance director.

10. Plumbing & HVAC Company - Licensed Electrician

The Plumbing & HVAC Company is hiring a licensed electrician in nearby Mansfield. The full-time job pays between $40 and $50 an hour.

Candidates must be a licensed electrician.