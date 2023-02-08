9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a Month

Photo by ibuki Tsubo on Unsplash

Atlanta, GA. - Renting an apartment in Atlanta isn't cheap. For example, in recent years, the average cost of rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month. That's leaving many renters in the metro feeling squeezed.

Luckily, there are more affordable housing options available to renters throughout the Greater Atlanta area. In fact, you an still rent a decent place to live for less than half the average rate.

1. Villas at Panthersville - Decatur

The Villas at Panthersville in nearby Decatur, has spacious one-bedroom units that start at just $825 a month.

Residents enjoy on-site laundry facilities, a playground, a tennis court, high-speed internet access, and walk-in closets.

2. Elite at Lakeview - College Park

The Elite at Lakeview apartments have large studio units that are right on the money - $900 a month.

Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, laundry facilities, playground, waterfront views, and planned social activities.

3. The Gallery at 1960 - Atlanta

For those who prefer living in the city, The Gallery at 1960 is an affordable option. The community has one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $826 a month.

Amenities include things like all-electric appliances, being close to public transportation, a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, and high-speed internet access.

4. Villas at Decatur - Decatur

And for those who prefer affordable suburban living, the Villas at Decatur has one-bedroom apartments that start at $810 a month.

Residents enjoy having an in-unit washer and dryer, 24-hour emergency service, private patios, a business center, and energy efficient appliances.

5. Moss Creek - Riverdale

Located in nearby Riverdale, Moss Creek has one-bedroom units that start at $891 a month.

Community amenities include renovated apartments, a picnic area, stainless steel appliances, and a playground.

6. Manchester Ridege - College Park

Manchester Ridge in College Park has large one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $835 a month. And that includes utilities like water, sewer, and trash removal services.

Residents enjoy things like controlled access for more security, on-site maintenance, being near public transportation, high-speed internet access, and living in a smoke-free environment.

7. Yugo Atlanta Summerhill - Atlanta

Another cost-effective option for renters in the city, the Yugo Atlanta Summerhill apartments have four-bedroom, four-bathroom units that start at around $900 a person (bedroom). So, if you don't mind living with roommates, this can be an affordable way to live in the city.

Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, rooftop terrace, and controlled access for more security.

8. Regency Park - East Point

Back in the suburbs, Regency Park in nearby East Point has cozy studio units that rent for as low as $768 a month.

Community amenities include private patios and balconies, planned social activities, a swimming pool, and being close to public transportation.

9. Cooper Lake - Mableton

Finally, Cooper Lake in Mableton has large studio apartments that rent for $900 a month.

Residents enjoy paid utilities, laundry facilities, on-site management, a pet play area, and high-speed internet access.