Memphis, TN

7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTVwW_0kfoIdMF00
Photo byGabriel TovaronUnsplash

Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.

For example, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Memphis is nearly $1,000 a month. However, it isn't hard for renters to find nice housing options that are under $700 a month, especially if they search across the entire metro area.

1. New Horizons

If you are looking for an affordable apartment community in the city, New Horizons has one-bedroom units for $550 a month and two-bedroom units for $625 a month.

Amenities include 24/7 on-site security, laundry facilities, a clubhouse, and in-unit washer and dryer.

2. The Trails at Mt. Moriah

Another affordable rental option in the city, The Trails at Mt. Moriah has one-bedroom units that start at $671 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facilities, playground, sports courts, and WiFi.

3. Cedar Mill Apartments & Townhomes

Cedar Mill Apartments & Townhomes have one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $600 a month.

Community amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse, fitness center, courtyard and sundeck, package services, storage space, and in-unit washer and dryer.

4. Walden Pointe

Another community that has one-bedroom apartments that start at $600 a month is Walden Pointe. Additionally, the property has two-bedroom units that start at just $700 a month.

Residents enjoy a playground, tennis court, courtyard, high-speed internet access, and walk-in closets.

5. Bantam Springbook Apartments

The Bantam Springbook Apartments have cozy studio units that start at $675 a month. Plus, all utilities are included in the rent!

Amenities include things like full-time security, on-site maintenance and management, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.

6. Plum Tree

Plum Tree has large one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $681 a month.

Community amenities include free trash removal, high-speed internet access, balconies, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups.

7. Lakeville Townhomes

The Lakeville Townhomes have one-bedroom units that start at $700 a month.

Residents enjoy being in a gated, controlled access community for added security, a swimming pool, waterfront views, and planned social activities.

Bonus: The Regency at Raleigh

Finally, The Regency at Raleigh has spacious one-bedroom apartments that rent for just $688 a month.

Amenities include assigned parking, outside storage units, private patios, a swimming pool and playground, and controlled access for more security.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Apartments# Memphis Apartments# Housing# Real Estate# Rentals

Comments / 11

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
4K followers

More from Evan Crosby

Baltimore, MD

8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a Month

Baltimore, MD. - While Baltimore certainly isn't the most expensive city to live in the United States, the cost of renting an apartment has risen in recent years, just like in many other parts of the country.

Read full story
15 comments
Sacramento, CA

10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a Month

Louisville, KY. - Residents of Louisville enjoy a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. In fact, housing costs are around 21% less expensive on average than in the rest of the United States.

Read full story
6 comments
Jacksonville, FL

8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month

Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

10 Colorado Springs Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Colorado Springs, CO. - While the Springs is the second-largest city in Colorado, it doesn't take a backseat to the state's capital and largest city, Denver, when it comes to career opportunities.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.

Read full story
11 comments
Boston, MA

10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a Month

Atlanta, GA. - Renting an apartment in Atlanta isn't cheap. For example, in recent years, the average cost of rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month. That's leaving many renters in the metro feeling squeezed.

Read full story
15 comments
Nashville, TN

8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month

Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.

Read full story
5 comments
Louisville, KY

10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Read full story
5 comments
Jersey City, NJ

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!

Read full story
9 comments

10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month

San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!

Read full story
5 comments
Riverside, CA

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.

Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.

Read full story
8 comments
Sacramento, CA

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.

Read full story
20 comments
San Jose, CA

10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy