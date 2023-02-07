8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month

Photo by cody lannom on Unsplash

Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.

For example, the average rent for an apartment in the city is over $1,800 a month. However, with a little searching (and a little luck), you can still find rentals for less than half that amount in the metro area.

1. University Pointe Apartments - Murfreesboro

Located in nearby Murfreesboro, the University Pointe Apartments have cozy studio units that rent for $625 to $725 a month.

Amenities include free electric, water, expanded cable TV, and high-speed internet access.

2. Greetree Pointe - Lebanon

The Greentree Pointe community has one-bedroom units that start at $671 a month. However, according to the listing, there are income restrictions.

Residents enjoy free water and trash removal, a swimming pool, a pet park, and high-speed internet.

3. Gibson Creek Apartments - Madison

The Gibson Creek Apartments in nearby Madison have one-bedroom units that rent for just $795 a month. But there are income restrictions. For example, a single-person household must earn less than $39,660 a year.

Community amenities include laundry facilities, a clubhouse, and a playground.

4. The Paddock at Grandview Apartments - Nashville

If you are looking for affordable housing right in the city, The Paddock at Grandview Apartments has large one-bedroom units that rent for $799 a month.

But your annual gross income must fall under income guidelines. For example, $34,620 for a single person.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool, fitness center, playground, clubhouse, and in-unit washer and dryer.

5. Glen Valley Apartments and Duplexes - Nashville

Another affordable rental option in the city, the Glen Valley Apartments and Duplexes, have one-bedroom units for $775 a month. And this community doesn't have any income restrictions!

Amenities include partially paid utilities, high-speed internet access, a swimming pool, and on-site laundry facilities.

6. 1009 2nd Ave S #6 - Nashville

This one-bedroom, one-bath townhome rents for just $525 a month, which includes water and trash removal.

However, your household income must be 50% ($33,050) or less of the median household income for the area.

7. 1916 Gallop Victory Dr - Murfreesboro

This Murfreesboro townhouse has a private bedroom and bathroom available for $800 a month. The rent includes trash removal and WiFi, while the remaining utilities will be split among tenants.

Amenities include all major appliances, including a washer and dryer.

8. 1540 Place - Murfreesboro

Finally, if you are a college student looking for affordable off-campus housing in Murfreesboro, 1540 Place has two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments that start at $710 a person (bedroom).

Residents enjoy paid utilities, high-speed internet access, a study lounge, a swimming pool and clubhouse, a fitness center, and a close walk to campus.