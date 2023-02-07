10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by andrew welch on Unsplash

Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

The economy of Louisville is comprised of transportation and logistics, healthcare and medical sciences, and information technology. The metro contains a number of small businesses from a wide range of economic sectors as well.

With a rock-bottom unemployment rate of under 3%, many employers in the region are boosting pay in order to attract workers.

1. Mindel, Scott & Associates, Inc - Professional Land Surveyor

Mindel, Scott & Associates is seeking a professional land surveyor. The salary range for this full-time position is $65,000 to $85,000 a year.

Candidates must have 3 years of AutoCAD experience, either a Kentucky or Indiana PLS, 1 year of Civil 3d experience, 1 year of Carlson experience, and 5 years of land surveying experience.

2. Montgomery Automotive Tech - Automotive Technician

Montgomery Automotive Tech is hiring multiple mechanics. These full-time jobs potentially pay up to $130,000 a year. Furthermore, employees are paid weekly!

Applicants must have 1 year of automotive repair or auto body tech experience.

3. zTrip KY - Non-Emergency Medical Drivers

zTrip KY has an opening for a non-emergency medical driver in the Louisville area. The job pays between $65,000 and $78,000 a year, and comes with a flexible schedule.

4. Derby City Environmental - Vactor/Pump Truck Driver

Derby City Environmental is hiring multiple vactor and pump truck drivers. These full-time driving jobs pay a salary of up to $100,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a CDL Class B license with a Tanker endorsement and 1 year of vactor/pump truck driving experience.

5. All Star Trucking, Inc. - OTR Solo Class A Truck Driver

All Star Trucking has multiple openings for OTR solo truck drivers with a Class A CDL. These truck driving jobs pay $0.60 a mile and have you home weekly.

Applicants must have at least 2 years of CDL Class A experience driving a tractor trailer.

6. The Connor Group - Store Manager/District Manager

The Connor Group is hiring to fill multiple store manager and district manager roles throughout the Louisville metro. The salary range for these retail management positions is $75,000 to $115,000 a year.

Qualified applicants must be self-motivated, accountable, high achievers who are driven to succeed.

7. Home of the Innocents - RN Case Manager

The Home of the Innocents is seeking a neighborhood nurse case manager. The full-time nursing job pays between $35 and $42 an hour.

Interested candidates should have a college degree in nursing, 2 years of direct resident care experience in a long-term care facility or hospital, and CPR and BLS certifications.

8. Americor - Sales Representative

Americor has multiple sales representative roles. These full-time, remote positions will be based out of Louisville and pay a salary of over $100,000 a year.

Applicants should have the equivalent of a high school diploma and at least one year of sales experience.

9. Holiday Inn Louisville Airport - General Manager

Holiday Inn is seeking a general manager for the hotel chain's airport location. The full-time management job pays between $80,000 and $90,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree related to hospitality management or business, as well as previous experience as either a general or assistant manager at a similar-size hotel.

10. GoodMaps - Quality Assurance Tester/Analyst

GoodMaps is hiring a full-time quality assurance tester and analyst. The salary for this role is $85,000 a year.