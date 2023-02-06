Jersey City, NJ

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey.

For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."

Furthermore, there are a number of companies throughout North Jersey hiring to fill jobs that pay more than $40 an hour.

1. Ivy Rehab Network - Physical Therapist

Ivy Rehab Network in North Arlington is seeking multiple physical therapists. These full-time PT jobs come with a $7,500 sign-on bonus, and a salary between $80,000 and $95,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have graduated from an accredited physical therapy program.

2. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. - Executive Administrative Assistant

JPMorgan Chase is hiring a full-time executive administrative assistant. The commercial banking position pays up to $48 an hour.

Applicants should have a college degree and at least 5 years of administrative experience working with top executives.

3. FirstService Residential - Condo General Manager

FirstService Residential in Hoboken has an opening for a condo general manager. This full-time role pays between $125,000 and $135,000 a year.

Interested candidates must have a bachelor's degree related to business and 5 years of real estate, property management, or association management experience at the director level.

4. New York Life - Executive Fast Track Management

New York Life is seeking multiple candidates for the company's executive fast track management program in Edison. The salary range for these management training roles is between $60,000 and $150,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have a solid foundation in financial concepts.

5. ERCT Property Management - Executive Assistant

ERCT Property Management is hiring to fill a full-time executive assistant role. The job pays between $75,000 and $100,000 a year.

6. R&D Altanova - Controller

R&D Altanova in South Plainfield, is seeking a controller. The full-time position pays a salary of up to $109,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in accounting and a CPA license. Additionally, candidates should have at least 10 years of relevant accounting experience, including significant GAAP experience.

7. Richards Mfg Co - Production Engineer

Richards Mfg has an opening for a production engineer at the company's Irvington facility. The full-time job pays between $70,000 and $100,000 a year.

Interested applicants should have a bachelor's degree related to mechanical engineering.

8. KDS Search - Business Development Manager

KDS Search in Saddle Brook is hiring a full-time business development manager. The remote position pays a salary of up to $110,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have 2 years of sales experience and 2 years of Amazon seller experience.

9. BASF Corporation - Payroll, Time, and Attendance Specialist

BASF is seeking a payroll, time, and attendance specialist for a remote position based out of Iselin. The full-time job pays up to $130,000 a year.

Candidates should have a college degree and at least 5 years of HR experience, including applicable certifications (like CPP or FPC).

10. Innovation Labs, Inc - Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis

Innovation Labs in Mahwah has an opening for a manager of financial planning and analysis. The salary range for this full-time position is $100,000 to $140,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, or economics, as well as 6 years of relevant accounting experience, and (preferably) 3 years of financial planning experience and 5 years of Microsoft Excel experience.

