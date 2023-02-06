10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month

Photo by Sid Saxena on Unsplash

San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!

However, renters who are willing to explore all options throughout the entire Bay Area can still find affordable housing options.

1. Claridge Hotel LLC - Oakland

The Claridge Hotel in Uptown Oakland has cozy studio units that start at $825 a month.

Residents enjoy living near in a highly walkable neighborhood that's close to San Fransisco and public transportation options.

2. Mosaic on Mission - Hayward

The Mosaic on Mission has one-bedroom apartments that rent for as low as $727 a month.

Amenities include being near public transportation, secured building access, a children's play area, laundry facilities, and a social lounge.

3. The Brooklyn Coliving - Oakland

Located in the heart of Chinatown, The Brooklyn Coliving has private furnished rooms that start at $750 a month.

Community amenities include on-site laundry, vending machines, bike storage, lounge space, being near public transportation, and a location in a highly walkable neighborhood.

4. Oakland Station Senior - Oakland

If you are 62-and-older, and looking for an affordable senior housing community in the Bay Area, the Oakland Station Senior has one-bedroom apartments that rent for just $995 a month.

Residents enjoy being just minutes away from public transportation, medical, shopping, and dining.

5. 700 Old Oak Ln - Santa Clara

This Santa Clara townhome has a private bedroom available for $950 a month.

Amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, a safe and quiet neighborhood, a community greenbelt, and being very close to public transportation.

6. 402 Broadway Unit Small - San Fransisco

If you are single and willing to consider a small (100-square-foot) apartment in the city, this studio unit is $995 a month. The rent includes water, sewer, electricity and trash removal.

Amenities include being in a very walkable neighborhood and being close to commuter rail stations.

7. 45 Guerrero St Unit 1 - San Fransisco

Another tiny apartment in the city, this studio unit rents for $1,000 a month. And that includes gas, heat, air conditioning, and trash removal.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, WiFi, hardwood floors, and a short walk from shopping.

8. 706 Kearny Street - San Fransisco

Located in the financial district, this community has studio units that rent for $999 a month.

In addition to being in a very walkable and bikable neighborhood, residents enjoy living close to Chinatown, shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

9. 1080 Folsom St Unit 1 - San Fransisco

This condo has a bedroom available for only $625 a month. All utilities are included in the rent!

Amenities include storage space, a bike rack, an on-site manager, and living near the Financial District, Union Square, and numerous tech companies and startups.

10. 56 Langton St - San Fransisco

Finally, one last affordable housing option for renters in the city. You can rent one bedroom from this home for $900 a month.

Amenities include appliances and furnishings, including a washer and dryer.