10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by Irina Sitnikova on Unsplash

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.

While workers in the region tend to earn less than their counterparts in larger East Coast cities, many employers in the Baltimore area are hiring to fill jobs that pay more than $35 an hour.

1. HeimLantz CPAs & Advisors, LLC - Public Accountant

HeimzLantz CPAs & Advisors is hiring multiple public accountants. These full-time accounting roles pay between $60,000 and $80,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree, and (preferably 2 years of public accounting and tax return preparation experience.

2. Charles P. Johnson & Associates, Inc - Senior Civil Engineer

Charles P. Johnson & Associates is seeking multiple senior civil engineers. These full-time jobs likely pay between $82,000 and $104,000 a year, according to Indeed's salary estimate for this position in Baltimore.

Applicants should have at least 4 years of Maryland land development engineering experience and extensive knowledge of AutoCAD Civil 3D.

3. T. Rowe Price - Senior Analyst

T. Rowe Price has an opening for a senior analyst in the firm's Middle Office Margin Services division. The position pays between $71,000 and $122,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree and at least 5 years of relevant experience.

4. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Real Estate Listing Agent

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is hiring to fill multiple real estate listing agent roles. These full-time jobs pay a salary of $173,000 a year.

Applicants should have 1 year of sales experience.

5. Johns Hopkins University - Course Support Specialist

Johns Hopkins University is seeking a course support specialist who will work remotely out of Baltimore. The full-time position pays $38 an hour.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a field related to industrial design, instructional technology, or education, as well as at least 1 year of relevant experience.

6. Terminix - Commercial Pest Control Technician (Trainee)

Terminix is looking for someone interested in a commercial pest control career. The training position pays a salary of $75,000 a year.

Applicants should have the equivalent of a high school diploma and 3 months of related experience or training.

7. Remodel USA, Inc - Sales Executive

Remodel USA is hiring to fill multiple sales executive roles. The salary for these sales jobs starts at $87,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have previous sales and customer service experience.

8. Smart Home Security, LLC - ADT Residential Sales Representative

Smart Home Security is seeking multiple ADT residential sales reps. These full-time sales roles pay a salary of $100,000 a year.

Candidates must have a driver's license.

9. Natumatic - Project Manager

Natumatic is hiring multiple candidates for project manager positions. The company has both full-time and contract openings available that pay between $80,000 and $94,000 a year.

Applicants should have 3 years of project management experience.

10. Autumn Lake Healthcare - Registered Nurse

Autumn Lake Healthcare in nearby Pikesville is seeking a full-time registered nurse. The full-time nursing job pays between $35 and $42 an hour.

Qualified candidates should have their RN license.