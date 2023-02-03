Baltimore, MD

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXTaY_0kbjjNFn00
Photo byIrina SitnikovaonUnsplash

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.

While workers in the region tend to earn less than their counterparts in larger East Coast cities, many employers in the Baltimore area are hiring to fill jobs that pay more than $35 an hour.

1. HeimLantz CPAs & Advisors, LLC - Public Accountant

HeimzLantz CPAs & Advisors is hiring multiple public accountants. These full-time accounting roles pay between $60,000 and $80,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree, and (preferably 2 years of public accounting and tax return preparation experience.

2. Charles P. Johnson & Associates, Inc - Senior Civil Engineer

Charles P. Johnson & Associates is seeking multiple senior civil engineers. These full-time jobs likely pay between $82,000 and $104,000 a year, according to Indeed's salary estimate for this position in Baltimore.

Applicants should have at least 4 years of Maryland land development engineering experience and extensive knowledge of AutoCAD Civil 3D.

3. T. Rowe Price - Senior Analyst

T. Rowe Price has an opening for a senior analyst in the firm's Middle Office Margin Services division. The position pays between $71,000 and $122,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree and at least 5 years of relevant experience.

4. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Real Estate Listing Agent

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is hiring to fill multiple real estate listing agent roles. These full-time jobs pay a salary of $173,000 a year.

Applicants should have 1 year of sales experience.

5. Johns Hopkins University - Course Support Specialist

Johns Hopkins University is seeking a course support specialist who will work remotely out of Baltimore. The full-time position pays $38 an hour.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a field related to industrial design, instructional technology, or education, as well as at least 1 year of relevant experience.

6. Terminix - Commercial Pest Control Technician (Trainee)

Terminix is looking for someone interested in a commercial pest control career. The training position pays a salary of $75,000 a year.

Applicants should have the equivalent of a high school diploma and 3 months of related experience or training.

7. Remodel USA, Inc - Sales Executive

Remodel USA is hiring to fill multiple sales executive roles. The salary for these sales jobs starts at $87,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have previous sales and customer service experience.

8. Smart Home Security, LLC - ADT Residential Sales Representative

Smart Home Security is seeking multiple ADT residential sales reps. These full-time sales roles pay a salary of $100,000 a year.

Candidates must have a driver's license.

9. Natumatic - Project Manager

Natumatic is hiring multiple candidates for project manager positions. The company has both full-time and contract openings available that pay between $80,000 and $94,000 a year.

Applicants should have 3 years of project management experience.

10. Autumn Lake Healthcare - Registered Nurse

Autumn Lake Healthcare in nearby Pikesville is seeking a full-time registered nurse. The full-time nursing job pays between $35 and $42 an hour.

Qualified candidates should have their RN license.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jobs# Baltimore Jobs# Careers# Employment# Business

Comments / 8

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
3K followers

More from Evan Crosby

Jersey City, NJ

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."

Read full story
San Diego, CA

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!

Read full story
2 comments

10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month

San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!

Read full story
1 comments
Riverside, CA

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.

Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.

Read full story
18 comments
San Jose, CA

10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.

Read full story
11 comments
Las Vegas, NV

8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month

Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Las Vegas, NV. - "Sin City" isn't just a place people go to gamble, forget about their troubles, and have a good time. As the second largest city in the Southwest, Las Vegas is a major center for industry and jobs.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

8 Colorado Springs Apartments Under $800 a Month

Colorado Springs, CO. - The city of Colorado Springs is often ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States. The region's economy, lifestyle, and outdoor recreational opportunities are attractive to many people.

Read full story
9 comments
Orlando, FL

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.

Read full story
8 comments
Wichita, KS

10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month

1. Briergate - Indianapolis. If you are looking for an affordable one-bedroom apartment in the city, Briergate has units available starting at $635 a month. Furthermore, residents enjoy partially paid utilities like water, heat, trash removal, and sewer.

Read full story
23 comments
Indianapolis, IN

10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.

Read full story
25 comments
Cincinnati, OH

10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.

Read full story
4 comments
Oakland, CA

10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.

Read full story
7 comments
San Antonio, TX

8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month

San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy