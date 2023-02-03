San Jose, CA

10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jB1M1_0kanDfaW00
Photo byMadhur ChadhaonUnsplash

San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.

Along with San Fransisco, the region has the third-largest GDP in the United States at more than $1 trillion. The area's per capita income is well over $100,000 a year, which is due to the fact that many workers in the area earn some of the highest salaries in the country.

In fact, many companies throughout Silicon Valley are hiring for jobs that pay over $50 an hour. While some of these positions are related to the tech industry, there are employers from a wide range of industries hiring.

1. Bliss Beauty Center - Licensed Nail Technician

And speaking of good-paying non-tech jobs in Silicon Valley, Bliss Beauty Center in Los Altos is hiring multiple full-time licensed nail technicians. These positions pay up to $60 an hour.

Candidates should have a nail technician license and at least 1 year of nail care experience.

2. Physicians Medical Group - Risk Adjustment Operations Manager

Physicians Medical Group in San Jose is seeking a risk adjustment operations manager. The full-time role comes with a salary of $92,000 to $125,000 a year.

Applicants must have 1 year of project management, Microsoft Office, ICD-10, and management experience.

3. Bridge Home Health and Hospice - RN Case Manager

Bridge Home Health and Hospice has an opening for an RN case manager. The full-time nursing role pays between $52 and $62 an hour.

In addition to an RN license, candidates should have 1 year of nursing experience.

4. ProxyPics - Photos on Demand (Real Estate Photos)

ProxyPics is hiring multiple candidates to take real estate photos, on demand, in the San Jose area. The company has full-time, part-time, and contract positions available, so this could be a flexible full-time job or a side hustle.

Photo takers can earn up to $125 an hour.

5. Liberty Mutual Insurance - Technical Consultant

Liberty Mutual has multiple openings for construction and risk control technical consultants. These jobs can potentially pay up to $160,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree and 3 years of relevant consulting experience.

6. GAF Energy - Engineer II (Electronics Reliability)

GAF Energy is hiring a mid-level electronics reliability engineer. The full-time position comes with a salary of between $100,000 and $140,000 a year.

Candidates must have at least a bachelor's degree in engineering or physics, and 2 years of relevant experience.

7. National Home Health Services - Physical Therapist

National Home Health Services has multiple openings for physical therapists in Freemont. The healthcare provider has both full-time and part-time positions available that pay a salary of up to $150,000 a year.

Applicants must have their physical therapy license.

8. Abbott Laboratories - Public Affairs Manager

Abbott Laboratories is hiring to fill a full-time public affairs manager position. The salary range for this role is between $104,000 and $208,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree in a field related to communications, business, marketing, or public relations, as well as at least 6 years of public relations experience, including 3 to 4 years in a corporate communications role.

9. Jazz Home Services - HVAC Service Technician

Jazz Home Services is seeking HVAC service techs for the San Mateo area. These jobs can potentially pay up to $300,000 a year!

Applicants must have a driver's license and 1 year of residential HVAC service experience.

10. Hisense Photonics, Inc - R&D Engineer

Hisense Photonics has multiple openings for R&D engineers. These full-time jobs pay between $90,000 and $110,000 a year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jobs# Silicon Valley Jobs# Careers# Business# San Jose Jobs

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
4K followers

More from Evan Crosby

New Orleans, LA

8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a Month

Atlanta, GA. - Renting an apartment in Atlanta isn't cheap. For example, in recent years, the average cost of rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month. That's leaving many renters in the metro feeling squeezed.

Read full story
5 comments
Memphis, TN

7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month

Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.

Read full story
9 comments
Nashville, TN

8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month

Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Read full story
5 comments
Jersey City, NJ

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."

Read full story
San Diego, CA

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!

Read full story
9 comments

10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month

San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!

Read full story
4 comments
Riverside, CA

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.

Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.

Read full story
8 comments
Sacramento, CA

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.

Read full story
20 comments
Phoenix, AZ

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.

Read full story
11 comments
Las Vegas, NV

8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month

Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.

Read full story
9 comments
Las Vegas, NV

10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Las Vegas, NV. - "Sin City" isn't just a place people go to gamble, forget about their troubles, and have a good time. As the second largest city in the Southwest, Las Vegas is a major center for industry and jobs.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

8 Colorado Springs Apartments Under $800 a Month

Colorado Springs, CO. - The city of Colorado Springs is often ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States. The region's economy, lifestyle, and outdoor recreational opportunities are attractive to many people.

Read full story
9 comments
Orlando, FL

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.

Read full story
9 comments
Wichita, KS

10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy