10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

Photo by Madhur Chadha on Unsplash

San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.

Along with San Fransisco, the region has the third-largest GDP in the United States at more than $1 trillion. The area's per capita income is well over $100,000 a year, which is due to the fact that many workers in the area earn some of the highest salaries in the country.

In fact, many companies throughout Silicon Valley are hiring for jobs that pay over $50 an hour. While some of these positions are related to the tech industry, there are employers from a wide range of industries hiring.

1. Bliss Beauty Center - Licensed Nail Technician

And speaking of good-paying non-tech jobs in Silicon Valley, Bliss Beauty Center in Los Altos is hiring multiple full-time licensed nail technicians. These positions pay up to $60 an hour.

Candidates should have a nail technician license and at least 1 year of nail care experience.

2. Physicians Medical Group - Risk Adjustment Operations Manager

Physicians Medical Group in San Jose is seeking a risk adjustment operations manager. The full-time role comes with a salary of $92,000 to $125,000 a year.

Applicants must have 1 year of project management, Microsoft Office, ICD-10, and management experience.

3. Bridge Home Health and Hospice - RN Case Manager

Bridge Home Health and Hospice has an opening for an RN case manager. The full-time nursing role pays between $52 and $62 an hour.

In addition to an RN license, candidates should have 1 year of nursing experience.

4. ProxyPics - Photos on Demand (Real Estate Photos)

ProxyPics is hiring multiple candidates to take real estate photos, on demand, in the San Jose area. The company has full-time, part-time, and contract positions available, so this could be a flexible full-time job or a side hustle.

Photo takers can earn up to $125 an hour.

5. Liberty Mutual Insurance - Technical Consultant

Liberty Mutual has multiple openings for construction and risk control technical consultants. These jobs can potentially pay up to $160,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree and 3 years of relevant consulting experience.

6. GAF Energy - Engineer II (Electronics Reliability)

GAF Energy is hiring a mid-level electronics reliability engineer. The full-time position comes with a salary of between $100,000 and $140,000 a year.

Candidates must have at least a bachelor's degree in engineering or physics, and 2 years of relevant experience.

7. National Home Health Services - Physical Therapist

National Home Health Services has multiple openings for physical therapists in Freemont. The healthcare provider has both full-time and part-time positions available that pay a salary of up to $150,000 a year.

Applicants must have their physical therapy license.

8. Abbott Laboratories - Public Affairs Manager

Abbott Laboratories is hiring to fill a full-time public affairs manager position. The salary range for this role is between $104,000 and $208,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree in a field related to communications, business, marketing, or public relations, as well as at least 6 years of public relations experience, including 3 to 4 years in a corporate communications role.

9. Jazz Home Services - HVAC Service Technician

Jazz Home Services is seeking HVAC service techs for the San Mateo area. These jobs can potentially pay up to $300,000 a year!

Applicants must have a driver's license and 1 year of residential HVAC service experience.

10. Hisense Photonics, Inc - R&D Engineer

Hisense Photonics has multiple openings for R&D engineers. These full-time jobs pay between $90,000 and $110,000 a year.