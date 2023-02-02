Phoenix, AZ

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lk1L_0kaYRt4D00
Photo byPJ Gal-SzaboonUnsplash

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.

And that's especially the case when it comes to the housing market.

Take renting an apartment, for example. The average renter is now paying over $1,500 to rent a modest apartment in Phoenix. However, the metro area still offers more affordable housing options.

1. Thrive Tempe Apartments - Tempe

The Thrive Tempe Apartments are a great option for roommates looking to save money on rent. For example, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit rents for $749 a person (bedroom).

Amenities include being near Arizona State University and Tempe Lake Park, as well as laundry facilities, and on-site maintenance.

2. Madera at Metro - Phoenix

If you are looking for an affordable place to live in the city, The Madera at Metro has studio units that start at $799 a month.

Residents enjoy nice barbecue and outdoor dining areas, a swimming pool and clubhouse, a fitness center, and on-site laundry facilities.

3. Sunrise on 35th - Phoenix

Another less expensive rental option in the city, Sunrise on 35th, has cozy studio units that start at $800 a month.

Community amenities include paid utilities, high-speed internet access, on-site laundry, and living in a smoke-free environment.

4. Golden Sands Apartments - Apache Junction

The Golden Sands Apartments have one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $775 a month, which includes all utilities.

Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, business center, free basic cable, laundry facilities, and living near hiking trails, just to name a few.

5. Orchard Mesa (Senior Housing) - Mesa

If you are looking for a 55-and-older community, the Orchard Mesa Active Senior Living community has one-bedroom units that rent for between $687 and $769 a month.

Amenities include planned social acivities, a media room and movie theater, controlled access for added security, and a swimming pool with a clubhouse.

6. Terra Villa Apartments - Phoenix

Back in the city, the Terra Villa Apartments in Midtown have cozy studio units that start at $755 a month.

Residents enjoy having all of their utilities included in the rent, covered parking, high-speed internet access, walk-in closets, and a swimming pool with a clubhouse.

7. Park Lee - Phoenix

Another Midtown community, Park Lee has spacious one-bedroom units that start at just $715 a month.

Amenities include on-site management and well-maintained facilities, daycare services, nice outdoor spaces, including a picnic area, and a refreshing swimming pool to cool off on those hot summer days.

8. Lofts @ 10 Apartments - Phoenix

Finally, if you are looking for a convenient city location near public transportation, the Lofts @ 10 Apartments have one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $771 a month.

Residents enjoy community amenities like living near downtown, covered parking, limited access entries for more security, and private balconies and patios.

# Apartments# Phoenix Apartments# Rentals# Housing# Real Estate

Comments / 11

