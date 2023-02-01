9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month

Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash

Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment.

For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.

1. 1630 Pennsylvania - Denver

Located in Uptown, the 1630 Pennsylvania apartments have cozy studio units that start at $825 a month.

Amenities include controlled entry, on-site laundry, off-street parking, and a convenient location near major college campuses.

2. Alantis Apartments - Denver

The Alantis Apartments, located in the city's SoBo neighborhood, has one-bedroom units that start at just $659 a month and two-bedroom units that rent for $791 a month.

Residents enjoy a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, courtyard, and pet washing station.

3. Orchard Hills (Senior Housing) - Thornton

Renting an apartment in Denver's suburbs is often less expensive than living in the city. If you are age 55 or older, Orchard Hills in nearby Thornton has one-bedroom units that start at $832 a month.

Residents enjoy being just 10 miles north of downtown with easy access to major highways like I-25. Amenities also include a fitness center, laundry facilities, clubhouse, and high-speed internet access.

4. Columbine Village Apartments (Senior Housing) - Arvada

Another affordable housing option for seniors in the suburbs is the Columbine Village Apartments. This community has one-bedroom units that start at $818 a month.

Amenities include controlled access for more security, planned social activities, maintenance-free living and being near public transportation.

5. CoLab - Denver

If you are okay with having roommates, CoLab has four-bedroom units that start at around $800 a person (bedroom). Furthermore, all utilities are paid by the property.

Community amenities include a swimming pool, rooftop terrace, and community-wide WiFi.

6. Hughes Station - Brighton

Moving farther away from the city, Hughes Station in Brighton has one-bedroom apartments that rent for as low as $569 a month.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, and a business center.

7. Edge Point Apartments - Aurora

The Edge Point Apartments in neighboring Aurora have one-bedroom units that start at $760 a month. However, income restrictions do apply.

But the rent does include utilities like water, heat, trash removal, and sewer services. Residents enjoy living near major colleges like the University of Colorado at Denver.

8. 2445 S York St Apartments - Denver

If you are looking for an affordable studio unit in the city, this property has studios that rent for $800 a month.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, living in a smoke-free community, and being within walking distance of multiple colleges.

9. 1265 Stuart St (House) - Denver

Finally, if you prefer renting a house over an apartment, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom property is only $885 a month. Furthermore, the house comes furnished with high-speed internet access available, as well as an in-unit washer and dryer.