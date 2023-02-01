10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by Julian Paefgen on Unsplash

Las Vegas, NV. - "Sin City" isn't just a place people go to gamble, forget about their troubles, and have a good time. As the second largest city in the Southwest, Las Vegas is a major center for industry and jobs.

For example, tourism, conventions, and, of course, gambling are all big business in the city. Additionally, healthcare and business services are other big drivers in the economy. And with that big business comes a strong demand for workers.

In fact, many employers in the region are boosting pay above $35 an hour in order to fill job openings.

1. Las Vegas Post Acute and Rehabilitation - Registered Nurse

Las Vegas Post Acute and Rehabilitation is hiring to fill multiple nursing positions. The healthcare provider has both full-time and part-time jobs available that pay between $33 and $37 an hour.

Qualified candidates should have their RN license, 1 year of nursing experience, and BLS certification.

2. Alaska Airlines - Supervisor Station Operations

Alaska Airlines is hiring to fill a supervisor station operations role. The full-time position pays between $80,000 and $91,000 a year.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree and 3 years of operations experience.

3. City of Henderson - Communications Operator I

The City of Henderson is seeking a full-time communications operator. The job pays between $35 and $40 an hour.

Candidates should have the equivalent of a high school diploma, at least 1 year of experience working with the public, and the ability to obtain Medical Priority Dispatch System and CPR certifications.

4. Czar Marketing Group - Call Center Agent

Czar Marketing Group has multiple openings for call center agents. These full-time jobs can potentially pay up to $2,500 a week.

5. Westgate Resorts - Dayline Representative

Westgate Resorts is hiring to fill multiple dayline representative roles. These full-time positions come with the potential of earning a six-figure salary.

However, candidates must have either their real estate or timeshare license.

6. My Left Foot Children's Therapy - Physical Therapist

My Left Foot Children's Therapy is seeking a full-time physical therapist. The PT job comes with a salary of $92,000 to $104,000 a year, as well as a $5,000 sign-on bonus, $2,000 relocation bonus, and $3,000 annual pay raises.

Qualified applicants must have their PT license and experience in pediatrics.

7. Dignity Health Rehab Hospital - Case Manager

Dignity Health Rehab Hospital has an opening for a case manager. This per diem weekday position pays $45 an hour.

Candidates should have a social work, clinical, or RN license, in addition to previous case management experience.

8. Momentum Solar - In Home Solar Consultant

Momentum Solar is hiring to fill multiple in-home solar consultant roles. These full-time sales jobs include a $10,000 sign-on bonus, and pay between $100,000 and $175,000 a year.

9. Overture - Shared Living Provider

Overture is seeking multiple shared living providers in the Greater Las Vegas area. These contract roles pay between $4,500 and $10,000 a month.

Applicants should have a driver's license.

10. Walker Digital Table Systems - Field Service Engineer

Walker Digital Table Systems has an opening for a full-time field service engineer. The job pays a salary between $60,000 and $80,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree and 3 years of electrical hardware installation and troubleshooting experience.