8 Colorado Springs Apartments Under $800 a Month

Photo by Kevin Bree on Unsplash

Colorado Springs, CO. - The city of Colorado Springs is often ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States. The region's economy, lifestyle, and outdoor recreational opportunities are attractive to many people.

With a population of nearly half a million and a metro area with over 750,000 residents (and growing), demand for apartments in the city is high, which has unfortunately made it much more expensive for renters in recent years.

For example, the average rent for an apartment in Colorado Springs has increased to over $1,500 a month. However, if residents and newcomers know where to look, it's possible to find rental housing for around half that amount!

1. Thirteen 20 Apartments

The Thirteen 20 Apartments, located in the city's Knob Hill neighborhood, has cozy studio units that start at $800 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facilities, and being near public transportation, shopping, and dining.

2. Pine Crest Apartments

Another community in Knob Hill, the Pine Crest Apartments has studio units that start at $786 a month. Additionally, corporate rates are available as well.

Residents enjoy large closets, a fitness center, and on-site laundry facilities.

3. Columbine Leaf Apartments

The Columbine Leaf Apartments, also in Knob Hill, has one-bedroom units for $795 a month.

Community amenities include high-speed internet access, laundry facilities, hardwood floors, and a smoke-free living environment.

4. Weber Terrace Apartments

Located in North End, the Weber Terrace Apartments has spacious one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $795 a month.

Residents enjoy having a pantry, balcony, and on-site laundry facilities.

5. Lion Village Student Housing

If you are a college student looking for off-campus housing, Lion Village Student Housing has four-bedroom, four-bathroom units that start at $655 per person (bedroom). So, this community could be an affordable option for a group of four college students.

Amenities include being near the city's major colleges like UCCS, CC, PPCC, and CTU, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment.

6. Marquette Heights Apartments

Located in the Fountain Valley Ranch neighborhood, the Marquette Heights Apartments has one-bedroom units that start at $800 a month.

Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground, large closets, laundry facilities, controlled access for added security, and being near public transportation.

7. Tamarac Apartments (Senior Housing)

If you are a senior age 62 and older, Tamarac Apartments has two-bedroom units that rent for just $775 a month.

Residents enjoy a fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, clubhouse, business center, and game room.

8. Village at Hardwood Pointe (Senior Housing)

Another senior community located in downtown Colorado Springs, the Village at Hardwood Pointe, has one-bedroom units that start at $691 a month and two-bedroom units that start at $775 a month.

Amenities include large closets, full-size washers and dryers, high-speed internet access, a community room, and planned monthly social activities.