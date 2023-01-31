Orlando, FL

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21betu_0kXkMmSI00
Photo byTaliaonUnsplash

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.

And its that strong demand for rentals that has pushed the average cost of renting an apartment to nearly $2,000 a month.

Luckily, for residents and newcomers, there are much more affordable rental options throughout the Greater Orlando area.

1. Kensington Apartments - Kissimmee

Located in North Kissimmee, the Kensington Apartments have spacious one-bedroom units that start at $758 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facilities, and close access to public transportation and major highways.

2. El Dorado Senior Apartments - Orlando

For those 55 and over, the El Dorado Senior Apartments offer residents an affordable option for living in Orlando. The community has one-bedroom units that start at $800 a month.

Furthermore, residents don't have to pay for water or trash collection.

Community amenities include planned social activities, on-site laundry facilities, and being near shopping, dining, and banking.

3. Arden Villas - Orlando

Arden Villas, in East Orlando, have cozy studio units that start at $780 a month.

Residents enjoy living near the UCF Technology District and Central Florida Greenway, as well as having an in-unit washer and dryer.

4. Covenant on the Lakes Senior Apartments - Orlando

Covenant on the Lakes Senior Apartments is a low-income senior housing community. The property has one-bedroom units that start at just $393 a month and two-bedroom units that start at $462 a month.

However, there are income restrictions. For example, a single-person household must earn less than $26,880 a year.

5. The Lofts - Orlando

If you are willing to share an apartment with roommates, The Lofts in East Orlando have four-bedroom units that start at $800 per person (bedroom).

Amenities include a business center, swimming pool, fitness center, grill, clubhouse, and community-wide WiFi.

6. Castle Woods Apartments - Casselberry

Located just northeast of Orlando, the Castle Woods Apartments have large one-bedroom units that start at $796 a month. However, there are income restrictions. For example, a one-person household must make less than $34,860 a year.

Residents enjoy paid water and sewage services, high-speed internet access, and a smoke-free community.

7. Crestwood Apartments - Saint Cloud

Another affordable community just outside of Orlando, Crestwood Apartments has spacious one-bedroom units starting at $799 a month.

Amenities include close access to the Florida Turnpike, patios and balconies, large pantries, and lots of closet space.

8. Pointe at Central - Orlando

Finally, if you are looking for affordable off-campus student housing, the Pointe at Central has two to four-bedroom apartments that start at $675 a person/bedroom.

Residents enjoy amenities and conveniences like in-unit washer and dryer, a security system, high-speed internet access, a pool and spa, and a fitness center.

# Apartments# Housing# Real Estate# Orlando Apartments# Rentals

Comments / 7

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
3K followers

