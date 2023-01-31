10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Photo by Image from Pixabay

Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.

For example, White Castle and Pizza Hut were both founded in Wichita. Furthermore, the city is often referred to as the "Air Capital of the World," due to the large number of aircraft manufacturing companies in the area. Other big industries include healthcare, construction, retail trade, business services, and transportation.

Many companies in these growing industries are hiring to fill jobs that pay more than $30 an hour.

1. Fluent Solar - Solar Roof Installer

Fluent Solar is hiring multiple solar roof installers for the Wichita area. These full-time positions pay between $65,000 and $85,000 a year.

Candidates should have 1 year of roofing and construction experience.

2. DeWitt & Associates, Inc - Construction Estimator

DeWitt & Associates is seeking a full-time construction estimator. The job pays a salary of $70,000 to $110,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree and 5 years of construction estimating experience.

3. UWC Transportation, LLC - Trucking Supervisor

UWC Transportation has an opening for a trucking supervisor. The full-time role pays between $60,000 and $65,000 a year.

Applicants must have a CDL Class A license.

4. IMA Financial Group, Inc - HR Business Partner

IMA Financial Group is seeking a full-time HR business partner. The job likely pays between $72,000 and $92,000 a year, according to Indeed's salary estimate for this position in Wichita.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree, experience with MS Office, and 4 to 7 years of related experience.

5. Smoothie King - Area Manager

Smoothie King is hiring to fill multiple area manager positions. These full-time management jobs pay up to $75,000 a year.

Candidates should have at least 4 years of experience as a supervisor, team leader, or general manager.

6. Club Car Wash - Operations Manager

Club Car Wash has an opening for a full-time operations manager. The position comes with a salary of $65,000 a year.

7. Empire National Inc - OTR CDL Class A (Owner Operator)

Empire National is seeking multiple owner-operator truck drivers from Kansas. These are OTR driving jobs that require a Class A CDL license.

Independent owner operators can potentially make $7,000 to $12,000 a week!

8. Kansas Truck Driving School - CDL Truck Driver Instructor

Another opportunity for experienced truck drivers. The Kansas Truck Driving School is looking for a local CDL truck driving instructor. The full-time job pays a salary of $66,520 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a CDL Class A license and 2 years of truck driving experience.

9. ResCare Community Living - Registered Nurse

ResCare Community Living is hiring a full-time RN to join their team. This nursing job pays between $30 to $35 an hour.

Applicants should have their RN license, 1 year of nursing experience, BLS certification, and a valid driver's license as some travel may be necessary.

10. Wichita Furniture, Inc - Home Furnishings Sales Consultant

Wichita Furniture has multiple openings for home furnishings sales consultants. These full-time sales jobs can potentially pay over $100,000 a year.

Candidates must be a high school graduate, and have excellent communication and negotiation skills.