7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month

Photo by Steven Van Elk on Unsplash

Indianapolis, IN - While the City of Indianapolis enjoys a much lower cost of living than bigger cities like Chicago, the cost of renting an apartment has still gone up over the last few years.

In fact, the average rent for an 879-square-foot apartment in the city is now more than $1,100 a month. However, it's still possible for renters in the Indianapolis area to secure more affordable housing for less than $700 a month if they look in the right places.

1. Briergate - Indianapolis

If you are looking for an affordable one-bedroom apartment in the city, Briergate has units available starting at $635 a month. Furthermore, residents enjoy partially paid utilities like water, heat, trash removal, and sewer.

The community also has on-site laundry facilities.

2. El Dorado Apartments - Indianapolis

Located in the Eagledale neighborhood, the El Dorado Apartments has one-bedroom units that start at just $549 a month.

Amenities include laundry facilities, a daycare, in-unit washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, and easy access to downtown.

3. Camby Crossing Apartment Homes - Camby

If you are looking for an especially affordable place to rent outside of the city, Camby Crossing Apartment Homes has spacious one-bedroom units that start at just $500 a month.

Residents enjoy amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, playground, and being near lots of shopping and dining options.

4. Capital Place - Indianapolis

Back in the capital city, Capital Place, has one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $625 a month, as well as two-bedroom units that rent for $650 to $700 a month.

Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, tennis court, grill and picnic area, walk-in closets, and high-speed internet access.

5. The Life at Wood Springs - Indianapolis

Located near Northwest High School, The Life at Wood Springs has spacious one-bedroom units that start at just $627 a month.

Residents enjoy having a private patio or balcony, laundry facilities, on-site maintenance, a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and game room.

6. Stone Lake - Indianapolis

Stone Lake, in the city's University Heights neighborhood, has spacious one-bedroom units that start at $695 a month.

Apartment amenities include planned social activities, a swimming pool and clubhouse, picnic area, waterfront views, and a nice courtyard.

7. Country Club Apartments - Indianapolis

Another affordable option in the city, the Country Club Apartments has cozy studio units that start at $589 a month and one-bedroom units that start at $675 a month.

Community amenities include a bark park, WiFi lounge, swimming pool, fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, clubhouse, and on-site maintenance.

Bonus: Stonecrest Apartments - Fortville

Finally, an affordable rental option in the suburbs, Stonecrest Apartments in nearby Fortville, has one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $650 a month. Furthermore, some units come with partially paid utilities - water and sewer.

Residents enjoy a wide range of community amenities like a business center with a cyber cafe, convenient access to I-69, being near shopping and dining, and the feeling of living in a smaller community.