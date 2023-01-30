Indianapolis, IN

10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Photo by Ryan De Hamer on Unsplash

Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.

For example, major economic sectors in the city include administrative, professional, support, and technical services, as well as wholesale trade, transportation, and warehousing.

These growing industries are adding jobs, pushing the city's unemployment rate to a near-record low of under 3%.

Therefore, many companies throughout the Indianapolis region are hiking wages in order to fill job openings.

1. KPFF Consulting Engineers - Structural Designer

KPFF Consulting is seeking multiple candidates to fill structural designer roles. These full-time jobs pay between $65,000 and $85,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a few years of relevant experience.

2. Comfort Zone Sitters - Luxury House Sitter/Pet Sitter/Dog Walker

Comfort Zone Sitters is hiring multiple house sitters, pet sitters, and dog walkers in the Indianapolis area. These flexible (and fun) jobs pay up to $3,000 a week.

3. Enterprise Contracting, Inc - Landscaping Laborer

Enterprise Contracting has multiple openings for landscaping laborers. The company has both full-time and part-time positions available that pay between $85,000 and $152,000 a year.

4. Aldi - District Manager

Aldi has an opening for a district manager role in nearby Greenwood. The full-time management position pays a salary of $100,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a field related to business and applicable experience to perform the job.

5. Cornerstone Controls Inc - Lifecycle Services Engineer

Cornerstone Controls is hiring a full-time lifecycle services engineer. The role pays between $80,000 and $85,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a college degree related to technology or engineering.

6. Kohler by New Bath Today - Talent Acquisition Specialist

Kohler by New Bath Today is hiring to fill multiple talent acquisition specialist positions. These full-time jobs pay up to $80,000 a year.

Applicants should have at least 2 years of recruiting experience and 2 years of construction experience.

7. Hostess Brands - Wrapper Technician

Hostess Brands has multiple openings for wrapper techs at the company's Indianapolis facility. These full-time manufacturing jobs pay $38 an hour.

Candidates should have 1 year of manufacturing experience and 1 year of high-speed packaging equipment maintenance experience.

8. Royal United Mortgage - Home Loan Advisor

Royal United Mortgage is seeking multiple home loan advisors. These full-time positions pay a salary of up to $100,000 a year.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree and 1 year of sales experience.

9. EZTraveltrips.com - Vacation Specialist

EZTraveltrips.com is hiring multiple vacation specialists. The company has both full-time and part-time positions available that pay up to $75 an hour.

Candidates should have excellent customer service skills and previous sales experience.

10. Dunn Hospitality Group - General Manager (Hyatt Place)

Dunn Hospitality Group has an opening for a full-time general manager role at Hyatt Place in nearby Fishers. The job pays between $80,000 and $100,000 a year.

Qualified applicants must have a bachelors degree, 1 year of hotel management experience, 3 years of supervisory experience, and (preferably) 5 years of exeprience working in a hotel.

