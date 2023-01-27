Oakland, CA

10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Photo by Ronan Furuta on Unsplash

Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.

In addition to being a major West Coast port city and center for international trade, the economy of Oakland is comprised of several economic sectors. For example, business services, healthcare, food processing, light manufacturing, and transportation.

According to Indeed, there are there are tens of thousands of job postings for the Oakland area that pay more than $40 an hour. Here are 10 examples.

1. Kindred Hospitals - San Leandro - Respiratory Therapist

Kindred Hospitals is hiring to fill full-time respiratory therapist positions that pay between $35 and $47 an hour.

In addition to a Respiratory Therapist license, candidates must also have the BCLS and ACLS certifications.

2. Sutter Health - Administrative Assistant III

Sutter Health is hiring to fill an administrative assistant III role in Oakland. The position pays between $34 and $47 an hour.

Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED, as well as 2 years of experience supporting a manager or director in an administrative assistant role.

3. Insignia Environmental - Senior Environmental Planner

Insignia Environmental in nearby Menlo Park is seeking a senior environmental planner. The full-time job pays a salary between $90,000 and $140,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree and at least 4 years of relevant experience.

4. LCA Architects, INC - Senior Project Architect

LCA Architects has multiple openings for senior project architect positions that pay between $51 and $60 an hour.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree, 7 years of AutoCAD experience, and 7 years of service-oriented architecture experience.

5. Form Energy - People Operations Coordinator

Form Energy, located in nearby Berkley, is hiring a full-time people operations coordinator. The job comes with a salary of $80,000 to $97,000 a year.

Qualified applicants must have two years of professional experience, including excellent communication skills and the ability to pay close attention to details.

6. Cardinale Automotive Group - Automotive Mechanic and Technician

Cardinale Automotive Group has multiple openings for full-time mechanic positions in nearby San Bruno. These jobs pay up to $60 an hour.

Candidates must be ASE-certified and have at least 2 years of automotive service experience.

7. DNA Automotive - Certified Automotive Technician

DNA Automotive in San Rafael is also hiring certified automotive technicians. These full-time jobs pay up to $40 an hour.

Applicants must have their ASE certification and 3 years of automotive service experience.

8. Sephora - Associate Merchandise Planner (Makeup)

If you are looking for a full-time hybrid remote position based out of San Fransisco, Sephora is seeking an associate merchandise planner for the company's makeup division. The salary range for this role is $93,000 to $104,000 a year.

Candidates should have 1 to 3 years of merchandise planning experience.

9. Child's Play Therapy Services, PC - Pediatric Occupational Therapist

Child's Play Therapy Service in nearby Lafayette has multiple openings for pediatric occupational therapists. These full-time OT jobs pay a salary between $80,000 and $95,000 a year.

Candidates must have their OT license and at least 1 year of occupational therapy experience.

10. Mercy Retirement and Care Center - Registered Nurse

Finally, Mercy Retirement and Care Center is hiring to fill multiple RN positions. These nursing jobs pay $46 an hour.

Qualified applicants should have their RN license, BLS certification, and 1 year of nursing experience.

