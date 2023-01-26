8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Photo by Mitchell Kmetz on Unsplash

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing.

For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.

However, if residents and newcomers know where to look, it's possible to find more affordable rental options in and around the city.

1. Estates at East Riverside

If you don't mind sharing an apartment with roommates, the Estates at East Riverside has four-bedroom, four-bathroom units that rent for $625 per person.

These apartments provide residents with quick access to major highways, college campuses, shopping and dining establishments, outdoor recreation, and cultural attractions. Amenities include community WiFi, study rooms, and a cyber cafe.

2. Grayson House

The Grayson House has cozy studio units that start at $607 a month.

Resident enjoy being within walking distance of the University of Texas and Guadalupe Street. The community features controlled access, a fitness center, WiFi, a swimming pool, and on-site maintenance.

3. La Cima

Another affordable apartment community located in the heart of Austin is La Cima. This community has spacious one-bedroom units that start at $774 a month.

However, income restrictions do apply. For example, a household of one must have an income of under $46,380 a year.

Amenities include paid water, sewer, and trash removal, as well as walk-in closets, storage units, and a smoke-free community.

4. Aspire at Onion Creek

Located in South Austin, the Aspire at Onion Creek apartments have large one-bedroom units that start at $556 a month, and spacious two-bedroom units that start at $668 a month.

Residents enjoy resort-like living with a wide variety of amenities like a coffee cafe, outdoor kitchen, clubhouse, and a swimming pool.

5. Barstow

The Barstow apartment community also offers residents affordable luxury living. In fact, cozy one-bedroom units rent for $800 a month.

Although income restrictions do apply. For example, a single-person household must earn less than $41,580 a year.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, covered parking, and a fitness center.

6. Trails at the Park

The Trails at the Park has spacious one-bedroom units that start at $785 a month.

Community amenities include 9-foot ceilings, a clothes care center, a swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, sports courts, a picnic area, and walking distance to area schools.

7. Laurel Creek Apartments

The Lauren Creek Apartments has large one-bedroom units that start at $745 a month.

However, income restrictions do apply. For instance, a one-person household must make less than $38,650 a year.

Residents enjoy living next door to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, as well as the following amenities like paid water, sewer, and trash removal.

8. Cameron

The Cameron House is another great option for an affordable apartment community near the University of Texas. The community has one-bedroom units that start at $542 a month.

Amenities include social spaces, study lounges, a swimming pool, fitness center, community-wide WiFi access, and planned social activities.