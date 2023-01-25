10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by STEPHEN POORE on Unsplash

Richmond, VA. - In addition to being the capital of Virginia, the City of Richmond also anchors a metro area with a population of nearly 1.3 million residents.

Major industries in the city include advertising, finance, law, manufacturing, medical, and an emerging technology sector. Furthermore, several Fortune 500 companies are either headquartered in Richmond, or maintain a presence in the region.

The city's unemployment rate is at (a near record low of) 3.2%. Therefore, many companies in the metro area have job openings that come with good pay above $35 an hour.

1. AdvantaStaff - PLC Programming Specialist

AdvantaStaff, located in nearby Chesterfield, is hiring to fill a temp-to-full-time PLC programming specialist role. The position pays a salary of $80,000 to $100,000 a year.

Candidates must be willing to travel (including international travel) up to 25% of the time. Furthermore, thorough knowledge of PLCs/IEC 61131-3, Linux, and hardware engineering, as well as experience with HMIs and servos is helpful.

2. Quick Servant Co Inc. - Commercial Kitchen Service Technician

Quick Servant Co is seeking multiple full-time commercial kitchen service technicians. These jobs pay up to $35 an hour.

Qualified candidates must have 2 years of commercial kitchen and hot side equipment repair experience. Also, a CFESA certification is helpful.

3. VCU Health System - PACU Registered Nurse

VCU has multiple openings for PACU RNs at Children's Hospital of Richmond. While the salary isn't specified in the job posting, these positions come with a $20,000 sign-on bonus (and likely very competitive wages).

Applicants must have their RN license and 2 years of critical care experience.

4. Slurry Pavers, Inc - Construction Contract Administrator

Slurry Pavers is hiring a full-time construction contract administrator. The job pays up to $100,000 a year.

Applicants should have relevant experience, including strong organizational, computer, and interpersonal communication skills.

5. L.A. Financial Agency - Accountant (Assistant to the Controller)

L.A. Financial Agency is seeking a full-time accountant to serve as the assistant to the controller. The accounting role pays a salary of $80,000 to $100,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree in accounting or finance, good communication skills, and progressive accounting experience with a CPA firm or industrial company.

6. Thrivent - Financial Advisor

Thrivent is hiring multiple financial advisors. These are remote hybrid positions that will be based out of Richmond.

Furthermore, these jobs can potentially pay up to $125,000 an hour.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree and 2 years of relevant experience.

7. BAYADA - Registered Nurse

BAYADA is seeking multiple RNs to work in home health. According to Indeed's salary estimate, these nursing jobs likely pay between $68,000 and $86,000 a year.

Candidates must have their Virginia RN license.

8. Select Rehabilitation - Physical Therapist

Select Rehabilitation has multiple openings for full-time physical therapists in Midlothian. These PT jobs likely pay over $80,000 a year, according to Indeed's salary estimate.

Applicants must have a state physical therapy license.

9. Mercedez-Benz of Richmond - Sales Consultant

Mercedez-Benz of Richmond, is hiring to fill multiple sales consultant roles. The salary range for these positions is $60,000 to $125,000 a year.

10. Capital Construction Services - Restoration Estimator

Finally, Capital Construction Services is seeking a full-time restoration estimator. The job pays up to $90,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have knowledge of the construction industry, including project management and estimating experience. Furthermore, strong communication and customer service skills, as well as sales experience is helpful.