7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month

Photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash

Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.

In fact, Northwest Arkansas adds 30 new people a day who move their for a variety of reasons.

For example, many people retire to communities like Bella Vista and Eureka Springs. College students move to Fayetteville to attend the University of Arkansas. However, one of the biggest drivers of growth in the region is jobs.

The Northwest Arkansas economy is driven by several diverse industries. The region is also home to the world headquarters of Walmart (Bentonville), Tyson Foods (Springdale), and J.B. Hunt (Lowell). Additionally, Fayetteville is increasingly becoming a hub for startups.

With so many newcomers moving to Northwest Arkansas, demand for apartments has pushed the average cost of rent to over $1,000 a month for an apartment in Bentonville. However, when compared to many of the country's larger metro areas, the region still offers residents more affordable rentals, especially if you look closer to Fayetteville and Springdale.

1. Washington Plaza Apartments - Fayetteville

If you are looking for a less expensive place to live near the University of Arkansas, Washington Plaza Apartments has spacious one-bedroom units that start at $651 a month.

Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and a campus shuttle. Residents are also within walking distance of campus.

2. Avenue Electric Apartments - Springdale

The Avenue Electric Apartments in Springdale has one, two, and three-bedroom units that rent for less than $700 a month.

One-bedroom units start at $439, two-bedroom units start at $547, and three-bedroom units start at $629.

Amenities include on-site maintenance and laundry facilities.

3. Berryfield Apartments - Springdale

The Berryfield Apartments, also located in Springdale, has large one-bedroom units that start at $689 a month.

The community offers residents a fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse, and jogging trail.

4. North Creekside Apartments - Fayetteville

The North Creekside Apartments has cozy studio units that start at $535 a month and one-bedroom units that start at $670 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool, fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, walking and biking trails, a pet play area, and a convenient location on the Red, Blue, and Grey bus routes.

5. Foxfire Apartments - Springdale

The Foxfire Apartments has spacious one-bedroom units that rent for only $595 a month.

Community amenities include a close proximity to the Tyson Headquarters, as well as shopping and dining. The apartments are also cable-ready and have on-site laundry facilities.

6. The Academy at Frisco - Fayetteville

If you are a college student who prefers living off campus with roommates, The Academy at Frisco has four-bedroom units that rent out for $700/month per resident.

In addition to being conveniently located near the University of Arkansas, residents also enjoy amenities like a rooftop sun terrace, lounges and private study spaces, nice outdoor spaces, and close proximity to retail and dining.

7. C&W Apartments - Springdale

Finally, the C&W Apartments in Springdale has cozy one-bedroom units that rent for only $675 a month.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, vinyl flooring, and a renters insurance program.