10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Photo by Daniel Weiss on Unsplash

Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida.

The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.

The city is home to several key economic sectors. For example, Charlotte is the second-largest banking center in the US after New York. Furthermore, several tech companies like Microsoft maintain a presence in the region, employing thousands of workers.

Additional industries include motorsports, energy, trucking, and logistics.

That's why the Charlotte area is home to several employers hiring to fill jobs that pay more than $40 an hour.

1. OrthoCarolina - Certified Hand Therapist

OrthoCarolina is seeking licensed occupational therapists to fill multiple hand therapist roles. These full-time OT positions pay between $90,000 and $135,000 a year, in addition to relocation assistance and a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

In addition to a North Carolina Occupational Therapy license, candidates must also have 2 years of hand therapy experience.

2. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation - Mortgage Loan Officer

Fairway Independent Mortgage is hiring multiple mortgage loan officers. The starting salary for these full-time positions is $95,000 a year.

Candidates must have their NMLS # and North Carolina Loan Officer License, 2 years of loan origination experience, and (preferably) an associates degree.

3. Aramark - General Manager (Refreshment Services)

Aramark has an opening for a general manager to lead a market center for the company's Refreshment Services division. This full-time management role is based out of nearby Huntersville, and pays a salary between $112,000 and $146,000 a year.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in a field related to business, as well as experience with client relations and managing multiple units/sites.

4. Plastic Executive Recruiters, LLC - Color Matcher

Plastic Executive Recruiters is hiring to fill multiple color matcher positions. These full-time jobs pay up to $90,000 a year.

Qualified Candidates must have 5 years of color matching experience and (preferably) a bachelor's degree.

5. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning - HVAC Field Supervisor

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning is seeking H3-1 license holders to fill multiple HVAC field supervisor roles in the Charlotte area. These full-time positions pay between $75,000 and $100,000 a year.

In addition to a North Carolina H3-1 license, candidates must also have 5 years of HVAC experience.

6. Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC - Apartment Community Manager

Greystar has an opening for a full-time apartment community manager at Broadstone Optimist Park. The property manager role pays up to $95,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have 1 year of Lease Up experience and 1 year of apartment management experience.

7. Seven Resourcing - Respiratory Therapist (Travel)

Seven Resourcing is hiring to fill full-time and temporary traveling Respiratory Therapist positions. These jobs pay between $75 and $80 an hour.

Candidates should have their RRT license and BLS certification.

8. Wells + Associates - Traffic Engineer

Wells + Associates has multiple traffic engineering positions available in the Charlotte area. These full-time jobs pay up to $122,000 a year.

Qualified applicants must have a bachelor's degree, 1 year of AutoCAD experience, and (preferably) 1 year of MicroStation experience.

9. Allstate Sales Group Inc - Outside Plant Construction Manager

Allstate Sales Group has an opening for a full-time outside plant construction manager. The job pays between $85,000 and $95,000 a year.

Candidates must be willing to spend up to 90% of their time traveling to company sites. Furthermore, they should have strong communication skills and be proficient with Microsoft Office products.

10. Roto-Rooter Services Company - Plumber

Roto-Rooter Services is seeking a full-time journeyman plumber. The position pays a salary of $100,000 a year.

Candidates should have their North Carolina plumbing license, drivers license, and strong communication and customer service skills.