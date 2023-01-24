10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Photo by Unsplash

Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people.

Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.

Major employers in the city include the State of New York (23,000+ employees), Kaleida Health (8,300+ employees), and M&T Bank (7,400), just to name a few.

Many companies in Buffalo are hiring to fill jobs that pay $35+ an hour.

1. MJ Peterson - Electrician

MJ Peterson is seeking a full-time electrician for a large real estate company. The job pays $75,000 a year.

Candidates must have their electrical license.

2. CHS - Supervisor of Nursing

CHS is hiring registered nurses to fill multiple nursing supervisor roles in the Patient Care Services department. These full-time RN jobs pay $45 an hour.

Qualified applicants must have their New York State RN license, 2 years of nursing experience, and BLS certification.

3. 7-Eleven - Area Manager

7-Eleven has an opening for an area manager in Buffalo. The full-time management position pays between $85,000 and $90,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree and 3 to 5 years of management experience.

4. Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. - Management Trainee

Buffalo Biodiesel has multiple management training opportunities available. These full-time roles pay up to $90,000 a year.

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree, 2 years of management experience, and 2 years of Microsoft Office experience.

5. Capital Heat, Inc - HVAC Service Manager

Capital Heat in nearby Depew, is seeking a full-time HVAC service manager. The job pays between $65,000 and $85,000 a year.

Candidates should have 2 years of management experience.

6. Trinity Biotech - Medical Technologist

Trinity Biotech is hiring a medical technologist. The full-time position pays $35 an hour.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree and 1 year of medical technologist experience.

7. R+L Carriers - City Dispatcher

R+L Carriers in nearby Tonawanda has multiple openings for city dispatchers. These full-time roles pay between $67,000 and $75,000 a year.

Candidates need to have proven leadership experience and knowledge of the freight-handling business.

8. Tyler Smith, LLC - Account Manager

Tyler Smith is hiring to fill multiple full-time account manager positions. These jobs potentially pay up to $150,000 a year.

Applicants should be good at creating/implementing sales plans, mentoring/coaching sales representatives, analyzing sales data, and presenting information.

9. National Property Management Associates, Inc. - District Property Manager

National Property Management Associates is seeking a district property manager. This full-time position comes with a salary of $73,000 a year.

Qualified applicants must have at least 3 years of experience managing multiple properties.

10. ConEquip Parts & Equipment LLC - Inside Sales Representative

ConEquip Parts & Equipment is hiring multiple inside sales reps. These full-time sales jobs pay between $70,000 and $90,000 a year.

Candidates should have 3 to 5 years of sales experience, which can include automotive, finance, or debt collection.