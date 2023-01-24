8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash

Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.

That means there's a high demand for housing, especially for apartment rentals. For example, the average rent for an 850-square-foot apartment in Dallas is nearly $1,600 a month.

However, if you know where to look, you can find rentals for less than half that amount!

1. Tides at Eastchase - Fort Worth

The Tides at Eastchase in Forth Worth has spacious one-bedroom apartments that start at $770 a month.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, and fully-remodeled units.

2. Tides on Boca Raton South - Fort Worth

Nearby, the Tides on Boca Raton South has one-bedroom apartments that rent for just under $800 ($795) a month.

Residents enjoy amenities like nice outdoor spaces with a courtyard, picnic, and BBQ area, as well as a clubhouse, high-speed internet access, and new stainless steal appliances.

3. Woodside Flats - Dallas

The Woodside Flats in Dallas has cozy studio apartments that start at just $754 a month, which also includes all utilities.

The community's residents enjoy a swimming pool, basketball court, playground, 3 on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour on-site maintenance, a bark (dog) park, and lots of parking. Furthermore, these apartments come with controlled access for added security.

4. The Marion - Dallas

Another affordable Dallas apartment community, The Marion, has spacious one-bedroom units that are right on the money - $800 a month.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, a swimming pool, and a pet play area. Residents also enjoy convenient access to I-635.

5. Harmony - Arlington

Nestled conveniently between Dallas and Fort Worth in Arlington, Harmony has one-bedroom apartments that rent for $740 a month.

This community offers residents large closets, limited access gates for more security, a pet-friendly environment with scenic walking trails, and quick access to major highways like I-20, I-30, and 360. Residents are also near AT&T Stadium and the Grand Prairie Outlets.

6. The Braxton - Irving

Another apartment community that puts residents near the heart of the Metroplex is The Braxton in Irving. This community has cozy studio units that start at $798 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, on-site property manager, clubhouse, free WiFi access at the pool and clubhouse, and on-site maintenance.

7. Crossroads at Arlington

Located near Arlington's Entertainment District, the Crossroads at Arlington has spacious one-bedroom apartments that rent for $740 a month.

Residents enjoy a wide variety of amenities like walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, sports court, fitness studio, cyber cafe, a resort-style swimming pool, and a leash-free bark park.

8. Gardens on Walnut - Garland

Finally, the Gardens on Walnut in Garland offers residents spacious studio units that start at just $765 a month.

Residents are just a few minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Furthermore, apartment amenities include laundry facilities, a swimming pool, playground, and on-site maintenance.