10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
The City of Miami is a major global center for finance and commerce. Being a large hub for international business, there are over 1,400 multinational companies with a presence in the region, in addition to several large companies headquartered in Miami.
Furthermore, the unemployment rate in the city is near a historical low of 1.5%. Therefore, many employers in the Miami Metro are boosting pay to attract and retain workers.
1. Garcia Espinosa Miyares Rodriguez Trueba & Co., LLP - Senior Auditor
Garcia Espinosa Miyares Rodriguez Trueba & Co is hiring to fill multiple senior auditor roles. These full-time positions pay a salary of $75,000 to $92,000 a year.
Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree in accounting and at least 2 years of public accounting experience. Also, a CPA license is helpful.
2. SoFlo Domestics - Personal Assistant
SoFlo Domestics in nearby Miami Beach is seeking a full-time personal assistant. The job pays $100,000 a year.
Applicants should have a drivers license and at least 8 years of experience as a personal assistant.
3. LSG Sky Chefs - Employee Experience Manager
LSG Sky Chefs has an opening for a full-time employee experience manager. The position pays between $68,000 and $88,000 a year.
Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree and 3 to 5 years of relevant experience.
4. Pharmacists Group Inc - Pharmacists and Pharmacy Manager
Pharmacists Group has multiple pharmacist and pharmacy manager roles to fill in Dade and Broward Counties. These full-time and part-time positions pay up to $40 an hour.
Candidates must have their pharmacist license.
5. Baptist Health South Florida - Pool Registered Nurse
Baptist Health South Florida is hiring a registered nurse to work in the healthcare provider's NICU Department. The RN position pays up to $45 an hour.
Applicants must have their Florida RN license and (preferably) 1 year of nursing experience.
6. Dojnia Staffing - Tax Accountant
Djnia Staffing in nearby Palmetto Bay is seeking a tax accountant. The job pays a salary of $85,000 a year.
Qualified candidates should have their CPA license and 3 years of tax experience.
7. Allstate - Property Adjuster
Allstate is seeking a property adjuster for the Miami area. The position pays between $60,000 and $99,000 a year, in addition to a $2,000 sign-on bonus.
Applicants should have a bachelor's degree and 2 years of related experience in a field like construction, restoration, or mitigation.
8. Hueman PE Talent Solutions - Executive Assistant
Hueman PE Talent Solutions has an opening for a full-time executive assistant at the company's headquarters in nearby Coral Gables. The position pays a salary between $105,000 and $115,000 a year.
Candidates should have a bachelor's degree and 10 to 15 years of relevant work experience, including experience working with C-level executives.
9. United Way - Assistant Controller
United Way is hiring an assistant controller. The full-time hybrid remote job pays up to $80,000 a year.
Qualified applicants must have a bachelor's degree in accounting or finance, as well as at least 3 to 5 years of accounting experience, including a firm understanding of GAAP.
10. Houston's - Restaurant Server
Houston's in nearby North Miami Beach is hiring both full-time and part-time restaurant servers. These positions come with competitive wages that range anywhere between $200 to $400 a day.
Since in-depth training is provided to new employees at the time of hire, previous restaurant or serving experience is not required.
