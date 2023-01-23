10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.

For example, the Orlando area is a major is a major industrial center and high-tech hub. The city is also home to one of the largest research parks in the US. In addition to tourism, IT, and industrial manufacturing, other major economic sectors in the metro area include healthcare, film and television, and entertainment.

That's why, the Orlando region has a strong job market, with many companies hiring for positions that pay over $35 an hour.

1. TeleHealth Services - Call Center Customer Service

TeleHealth Services is hiring for a full-time customer service role at the company's Orlando call center. According to the job listing, first year agents can potentially earn $75,000 a year, while second year agents can potentially make $100,000 a year.

And no experience is necessary!

2. Physical Therapy Now - Physical Therapist

Physical Therapy Now is seeking full-time and part-time physical therapists. These PT jobs pay up to $48 an hour.

Qualified candidates must have at least 1 year of physical therapy experience and (preferably) 1 year of home health care experience. Furthermore, candidates should be bilingual (English and Spanish).

3. Enterprise Florida Inc - Senior Director, Business Development

Enterprise Florida has an opening for a senior director in the company's business development department. The full-time senior leadership role pays between $75,000 and $85,000 a year.

Candidates should have a college degree in a field related to business administration or economics, as well as 2 years of economic development experience and 3 years of business development experience.

4. Hernon Mfg. Inc - Electrical/Controls Engineer

Hernon Mfg. is hiring a full-time electrical/controls engineer. The full-time position pays a salary of up to $110,000 a year.

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, 5 years of experience building automated machines, and 3 to 6 years of electrical engineering experience.

5. Select Physical Therapy - Physical Therapist

Select Physical Therapy is hiring multiple full-time physical therapists in nearby St. Cloud. These PT positions pay around $70,000 a year and come with a $20,000 sign-on bonus.

Qualified applicants must have their Florida State Physical Therapy License and be certified in CPR.

6. Lilac Health Group - Director of Human Resources

Lilac Health Group is seeking a director of human resources. The full-time management position pays between $70,000 and $85,000 a year.

Candidates must have their associates degree and at least 2 years of long-term care experience.

7. AdventHealth Waterford Lakes Emergency Department - Registered Nurse

AdventHealth has multiple openings for registered nurses in the healthcare provider's emergency department. These full-time RN jobs pay up to $44 an hour, and come with a $20,000 sign-on bonus and $3,000 in relocation assistance.

Applicants must have their RN license and Basic Life Support license.

8. Customer Choice Management LLC - Appointment Coordinator

Customer Choice Management is seeking a full-time appointment coordinator. The full-time job comes with a yearly salary of $75,000 to $85,000.

Candidates should have previous customer service experience.

9. German Kitchen Center - Kitchen Designers

German Kitchen Center is hiring multiple full-time kitchen designers. These positions pay up to $180,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree in interior design and previous interior design experience in the European kitchen industry.

10. Blacktip - IT Help Desk Administrator

Blacktip is hiring to fill a full-time IT help desk administrator role. The job pays up to $75,000 a year.

Candidates must have 2 years of SharePoint administration experience.