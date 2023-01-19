7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

St. Louis, MO. - Living in the St. Louis metro is typically less expensive than in many other parts of the US. However, for those who rent, it can still be expensive.

For example, the average renter pays $1,152 a month for an 837 square-foot apartment in the St. Louis region. Fortunately, for those who know where to look, more affordable leasing options are available.

In fact, here are 7 apartments throughout the metro area that rent for $700 a month or less.

1. The Icon - St. Louis

Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.

The complex offers residents several amenities like easy access to downtown, stunning city views, on-site laundry facilities, high-speed internet access, night patrols, and a secured covered parking garage.

2. Waterfront Crossing - Creve Coeur, MO

Located in Mid-County, Waterfront Crossing offers residents affordable apartment living in the suburb of Creve Coeur. For example, the rent for a 500 square-foot studio unit is just $689 a month.

Amenities include covered parking, laundry facilities, swimming pool, clubhouse, walking trails, and patios/balconies with extra storage space.

3. Marlborough Trails Apartments - Affton, MO

Marlborough Trails Apartments are another affordable apartment community located in suburban St. Louis County, in the small community of Affton. The rent for a one-bedroom unit that's just under 600 square-feet starts at only $650 a month.

Residents enjoy easy access to downtown and major universities in the region, a swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, and wireless internet access.

4. Fountains of Carondelet - St. Louis

Another St. Louis apartment community that's right on the money for budget-minded renters is Fountains of Carondelet. The rent for a one-bedroom 700 square-foot apartment is exactly $700 a month.

Amenities include quick access to I-55, 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center, dog park, swimming pool, courtyard, and walk-in closets. Furthermore, the apartment community is credit friendly.

5. Cottonwood Park Apartments - Cahokia, IL

In the Metro East, Cottonwood Park Apartments in Cahokia offers residents an affordable place to live. For example, rent starts at $695 a month for a one-bedroom 560 square-foot unit.

Residents are also treated to nice amenities like on-site maintenance, in unit washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, hardwood floors, storage units, balcony/patio, and a smoke-free community.

6. Ballwin Manor - Ballwin, MO

The rent for a cozy one-bedroom apartment at Ballwin Manor in suburban St. Louis County starts at just under $700 a month.

Residents enjoy access to a property manager, on-site, laundry facilities, high-speed internet access, vaulted ceilings, and on-site maintenance.

7. University Commons - University City, MO

Finally, the rent for a one-bedroom, 645 square-foot apartment at University Commons is just $485 (not a typo) a month. However, income restrictions do apply. For example, a household of one can't earn more than $33,280 a year, according to the apartment listing.

In addition to being just a short walk away from the Loop and shopping, residents enjoy great amenities like a business center, clubhouse, pool, on-site maintenance, and laundry facilities.

Bonus tip: Sometimes apartments will run specials that can allow you to save even more on rent. So, be sure to inquire about any discounts when you talk to a property manager.