10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by Tianyi Ma on Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people.

The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.

Additionally, the region is a major hub for railroads.

All of these factors help contribute to a strong job market, with several employers hiring to fill positions that pay more than $35 an hour.

1. Missouri Palliative & Hospice Care - Community Relations Director

Missouri Palliative & Hospice Care, located in North Kansas City, is seeking a full-time community relations director with home health or hospice sales experience. The job pays up to $85,000 a year.

Candidates must have 1 year of sales experience and 1 year of home health experience.

2. Interim Health Care: Home Care and Hospice - RN Case Manager

Interim Health Care has an opening for an RN home health case manager. The full-time position pays between $70,000 and $80,000 a year.

Interested candidates should have an RN license, 1 year of nursing experience, 1 year of case management experience, 1 year of wound care experience, and their CPR certification.

3. Hendrick Automotive Group - Service Advisor

Hendrick Automotive Group in nearby Merrian, KS, is hiring a full-time service advisor. The job pays up to $140,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have 1 year of service advising experience.

4. KARE - LPN/RN

KARE is hiring to fill multiple LPN and RN roles in Kansas City. These contract nursing jobs pay up to $50 an hour. Furthermore, employees are paid daily.

Candidates must have an LPN or RN license.

5. TSL Companies - Heavy Equipment Technician

TSL Companies is seeking multiple heavy equipment technicians. These full-time positions likely pay between $64,000 and $81,000 a year, according to Indeed's salary estimate for this role in Kansas City.

In addition to mechanical knowledge, applicants must have 1 year of industrial equipment, hydraulics, and electrical systems experience.

6. LW Consulting, Inc - Healthcare Financial Advisor

LW Consulting is hiring a full-time, remote healthcare financial advisor. The job pays up to $80,000 a year.

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree, 1 year of Microsoft Excel experience, and 2 years of experience preparing healthcare cost reports and reimbursements.

7. ExplorUS - Senior Writer

ExplorUS, located in nearby Leawood, KS, has an opening for a full-time senior writer. The salary for this position is between $70,000 and $75,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in business, communications, English, or journalism, as well as 5 years of writing, editing, and proof-reading experience.

8. Chuck Anderson Ford - Sales Professional

Chuck Anderson Ford in nearby Excelsior Springs is hiring to fill multiple sales roles. These full-time sales jobs potentially pay up to $120,000 a year.

Candidates should have a drivers license, high school diploma, and 1 year of sales experience.

9. OGD (Overhead Garage Door) - Service Technician

OGD is seeking multiple service techs for the Kansas City area. These contract positions come with weekly pay and the potential to earn $1,500 to $2,500 a week.

Applicants should have mechanical knowledge.

10. JCPenny - Warehouse Supply Chain Production Supervisor

JCPenny is hiring a supply chain production supervisor for the retailer's Lenexa, KS, warehouse. The full-time job pays between $65,000 and $75,000 a year.

Interested candidates must have at least 2 years of management experience and 5 years of supply chain experience.