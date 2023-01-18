Fort Worth, TX

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex.

For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.

And with an unemployment rate of around 3%, many companies in the Fort Worth area are hiring to fill positions that pay more than $40 an hour.

1. CSM Nutrition, LLC - Registered Dietician

CSM Nutrition has multiple positions available for registered dieticians. In fact, the company has full-time, part-time, contract, and PRN jobs that pay up to $40 an hour.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree and a registered dietician license.

2. Power Home Remodeling - Sales Representative

Power Home Remodeling is seeking multiple sales reps for the Fort Worth area. These full-time positions pay between $75,000 and $90,000 a year.

Applicants should have a college degree and previous sales experience.

3. Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Automotive Service Advisor

Grapevine Ford Lincoln is hiring to fill multiple automotive service advisor roles. These full-time jobs pay up to $125,000 a year.

4. Vytalogy Wellness, LLC - Inventory Control Manager

Vytalogy Wellness in nearby Haslet is hiring a full-time inventory control manager. The starting salary for this management role is $85,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have 5 years of inventory control experience.

5. CSI Labor - Brand Ambassador

CSI Labor is seeking a temporary brand ambassador. The remote position pays $40 an hour.

6. KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air - Commercial Plumber

KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air has multiple openings for commercial plumber jobs. These full-time positions pay up to $85,000 a year.

Candidates should have their journeyman plumber license and tradesman plumber license.

7. Commonwealth Energy - Event Specialist

Commonwealth Energy is seeking an event specialist. The position comes with a salary of $75,000 to $100,000 a year, and a flexible schedule.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree and strong people skills.

8. DFW Security - Residential/Commercial Installation Technician

DFW Security is hiring multiple residential and commercial installation techs for the Forth Worth area. Employees are paid weekly and have the potential to earn up to $1,800 a week.

Interested candidates should have their alarm installer license and the equivalent of a high school diploma.

9. Pro-Tech Design & Manufacturing, Inc - Manufacturing Engineer

Pro-Tech Design and Manufacturing in nearby Arlington has an opening for a full-time manufacturing engineer. The job pays between $80,000 and $85,000 a year.

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree and at least 4 years of food industry, pharma, or medical device experience.

10. Equitable Advisors - Financial Advisor

Equitable Advisors is hiring to fill multiple entry level financial advisor roles in Fort Worth. These full-time positions pay up to $100,000 a year.

Interested candidates must have a bachelor's degree and (preferably) FINRA Series 7 and 63 registrations. Additionally, an MBA, CFP, or CPA is helpful.

