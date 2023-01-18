Cleveland, OH

10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash

Cleveland, OH. - You might have heard that "Cleveland rocks." Well, it turns out that's not just because the city is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Greater Cleveland area has a population of over 3.6 million, as well as large, diverse economy that "rocks" because it's centered around several key industries:

  • Banking
  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Insurance
  • Manufacturing
  • Sports
  • Technology

Additionally, 5 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in the city, as well as the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic.

In short, there are several employers throughout the Greater Cleveland region that have job openings with competitive salaries of over $35 an hour.

1. Avenue At North Ridgeville - Registered Nurse

Avenue At North Ridgeville has multiple RN openings available for the day shift. These full-time and part-time nursing jobs pay up to $39 an hour.

Candidates should have an Ohio State RN license and a CPR certification.

2. Lineage Logistics - Class A Delivery Driver

Lineage Logistics in nearby Oakwood Village is hiring multiple CDL Class A delivery drivers. In addition to a 4-day workweek and a sign-on bonus of $10,000, these full-time delivery jobs pay a salary of $70,000 a year.

Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience operating a Class A commercial vehicle.

3. CommuniCare Health Services - Registered Nurse (Addiction Treatment)

CommuniCare Health Services has multiple full-time, part-time, and PRN nursing roles available for RNs to work in an addiction treatment center. These positions pay up to $38 an hour.

Qualified applicants should have their Ohio RN license and at least 1 year of SUD-related nursing experience.

4. Brookes and Henderson Building Co - Controller

Brookes and Henderson Building has an opening for a full-time controller. The job pays between $90,000 and $120,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in accounting and at least 5 years of experience working in a controller role.

5. Arrow International - Buyer

Arrow International is hiring to fill a full-time buyer position that pays up to $85,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a field related to business administration, and at least 8 to 10 years of purchasing experience in a production environment with remote facilities.

6. The Babysitting Company - Babysitter

The Babysitting Company is seeking multiple babysitter and childcare provider positions for hotels, residences, events, and sports teams throughout the Greater Cleveland region. The company has full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract jobs available that pay up to $50 an hour.

Candidates should have 1 year of babysitting experience and a CPR certification.

7. Arrow Lift - Digital Marketing Manager

Arrow Lift in nearby Westlake has an opening for a full-time digital marketing manager. The job comes with a salary of $70,000 a year.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree and at least 3 years of Microsoft Excel experience.

8. Cleveland Truck Sales - Diesel Mechanic

Cleveland Truck Sales is hiring multiple diesel mechanics. These full-time positions pay $35 an hour and include bonus pay.

Qualified applicants should have 1 year of diesel mechanic experience.

9. Five Star Automotive Group - Automotive Service Advisor

Five Star Automotive Group is seeking a full-time automotive service advisor. The job pays $70,000 to $80,000 a year and includes incentives, like a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

10. Capital Growth Group - Sales Representatives

Capital Growth Group has multiple openings for entry level sales reps in the Cleveland area. These full-time hybrid remote positions can potentially pay up to $120,000 a year.

Interested candidates should have excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills; a courteous and professional demeanor; outstanding attention to detail and listening skills; and be persuasive and results-oriented.

