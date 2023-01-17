Kansas City, MO

7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month

Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.

For example, the average rent for an 895 square-foot apartment in Kansas City is $1,229 a month.

Luckily, the metro area is large enough that renters have more affordable options if they know where to look. Here are 7 apartments across the region that rent for less than $700 a month (some of which even come with nice amenities, including paid utilities).

1. Links at Parkville

Located in the quaint bedroom community of Parkville, Mo, the Links at Parkville has 672 square-foot one-bedroom apartments that start right on the money at $700 a month.

A few of the amenities include a dog park, off street parking, and just minutes away from shopping.

2. Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks, located in nearby Shawnee, Ks, has one-bedroom 732 square-foot apartments with rent starting at $645 a month.

Residents enjoy close proximity to I 35 and an easy commute to downtown Kansas City.

3. Crooked Creek Apartments

Located in Northland, Crooked Creek Apartments has one-bedroom units that start at $620 a month are over 700 square-feet.

Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, clubhouse, and a swimming pool.

4. Candlelite Apartments

The Candlelite Apartments in Grandview also has one-bedroom units that are over 700 square-feet for less than $700 a month.

Furthermore, residents enjoy all paid utilities, including electric, gas, and water.

5. The Hudson

The Hudson in Independence offers one-bedroom, 625 square-foot apartments that start at $629 a month. Even the complex's two-bedroom units are only $745 a month.

Amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, a free fitness center, pool, and on-site laundry facilities in each building.

6. Corinth Valley

Another apartment community in Johnson County, Corinth Valley, located in Prairie Village, Ks, has studio apartments that rent for as low as $700 a month. These units range from 543 to 634 square-feet.

Residents live within walking distance of the Corinth Square Shopping District, as well as a short drive from the Country Club Plaza, Crown Center, Power and Light District, and Overland Park, Ks. Apartment amenities include swimming pools, patios/balconies, and an outdoor kitchen.

7. Apartments at Georgetown

If you are looking for an affordable place to rent on the south side of the metro, then you might want to check out the Apartments at Georgetown in Belton, Mo. This property offers 512 square-foot studio apartments that start at $625 a month.

Residents have easy access to I-49 and are just minutes away from shopping and dining. Amenities include patios/balconies and on-site laundry facilities in each building.

Bonus: Clay Terrace

Finally, one last affordable apartment community located in Northland, Clay Terrace has one-bedroom units that are over 700 square-feet and rent for just $639 a month.

Residents enjoy AAA-rated Liberty Schools, close proximity to shopping and dining, patios and balconies, and a swimming pool.

