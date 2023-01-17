Columbus, OH

10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9Le4_0kHofFd000
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people.

Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.

Here are the 5 largest employers in Columbus:

  1. Ohio State University - 29,000+ employees
  2. The State of Ohio - 22,000+ employees
  3. JPMorgan Chase - 16,000+ employees
  4. OhioHealth - 16,000 employees
  5. Nationwide - 11,000+ employees

Additionally, Central Ohio is home to a wide range of large and small public, private, and nonprofit employers that are hiring for jobs that pay at least $40 an hour.

1. Daso Custom Cabinetry - Kitchen Remodeler and Cabinet Installer

Daso Custom Cabinetry is hiring to fill multiple roles for lead kitchen remodelers and cabinet installers. These full-time jobs pay up to $40 an hour.

Qualified candidates must have a driver's license, as well as at least 5 years of cabinet installation, kitchen remodeling, and trim carpentry experience.

2. Connect Construction - Commercial Construction Superintendent

Connect Construction is seeking multiple commercial construction superintendents. These full-time positions pay between $95,000 and $110,000 a year.

3. Colliers - Property Manager

Colliers has an opening for a full-time property manager. The job pays up to $90,000 a year.

Qualified applicants must have a real estate license and (preferably) 1 year of customer service experience.

4. Jayce Grayye Consulting & Recruiting - Sales Representative

Jayce Grayye Consulting & Recruiting is hiring multiple sales reps. These full-time sales roles pay up to $100,000 a year.

Candidates should have at least 1 year of appointment setting and sales experience.

5. State of Ohio - Community Services Programs Manager

The State of Ohio has an opening for a community services programs manager in the Ohio Department of Development. The full-time hybrid telework position pays $75,000 a year.

Applicants should have previous experience with either administration or implementation of Community Services Block Grants, experience in a wide range of grant programs, and supervisory experience.

6. Drury Inn & Suites Columbus Polaris - General Manager

Drury Inn & Suites in Columbus is urgently hiring a general manager. The full-time job pays between $72,000 and $105,000 a year.

Candidates should have at least an associates degree.

7. Parry Custom Homes - New Home Consultant

Parry Custom Homes in nearby Dublin is seeking a new home consultant. The full-time role pays $100,000 a year.

Applicants should have a high school diploma (or equivalent), drivers license, and at least 2 years of experience.

8. JEGS Automotive, Inc - Recruiter Specialist

JEGS Automotive in nearby Delaware has an opening for a full-time recruiter specialist. The position pays up to $95,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have 5 years of recruiting experience.

9. Division 7 Roofing - Accountant

Division 7 Roofing, located in Galena, is hiring an accountant. The full-time job pays $80,000 a year.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree, CPA license, and at least 1 year of GAAP experience.

10. McGraw Hill LLC - Market Research Analyst

McGraw Hill has an opening for a full-time market research analyst in Columbus. The position pays between $70,000 and $80,000 a year.

Qualified applicants must have 1 to 2 years of market research experience and (preferably) experience working in K-12 education.

