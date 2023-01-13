10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by Chris Carzoli on Unsplash

El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people.

The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.

Many of the city's employers are hiring for jobs that pay more than $35 an hour, which is competitive due to the region's lower cost of living compared to larger metro areas.

1. Hospice El Paso - Staff Nurse (RN)

Hospice El Paso is hiring to fill multiple full-time and PRN registered nurse positions. These staff nurse positions pay between $33 and $40 an hour.

Candidates should have an RN license and at least 2 years of nursing experience.

2. UnitedHealth Group - Data Analyst

UnitedHealth Group has multiple openings for data analyst roles. These full-time, remote jobs pay between $67,000 and $133,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree in a field related to business administration, healthcare administration, or information technology, as well as at least 2 years of reporting and analytics experience, including 1 year of experience with Tableau development.

3. U.S. Customs and Border Protection - Border Patrol Agent

CBP is seeking multiple border patrol agents for the El Paso region. In addition to up to $20,000 in recruitment incentives, these full-time federal jobs pay up to $95,000 a year.

4. Rio Valley Biofuels - Director of Operations

Rio Valley Biofuels is hiring a full-time director of operations. The executive position pays between $100,000 and $120,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a master's degree in business administration and at least 5 years of management experience.

5. Magellan Solutions USA - Call Center Manager

Magellan Solutions has an opening for a manager at the company's El Paso call center. The full-time role pays between $60,000 and $70,000 a year.

Candidates should have at least 5 years of call center experience, including 2 years of managing in a call center environment.

6. El Paso Electric Company - Benefit Specialist

El Paso Electric is hiring a benefit specialist associate. The full-time job pays up to $80,000 a year, depending on experience.

Applicants should have a college degree in a field related to human resources, business administration, or public administration, and have the following certifications: PHR, SPHR, and CBP.

7. National Logistics Services - Operations Manager

National Logistics Services is seeking a full-time operations manager. The management role pays between $60,000 and $70,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree, as well as be responsible, self-motivated individuals who can work well independently.

8. R&B Services, LLC - Industrial Mechanic

R&B Services is hiring multiple industrial mechanics with at least 3 years of relevant experience. These full-time positions pay up to $45 an hour.

9. Leveraged Talent Solutions - Billing Specialist

Leveraged Talent Solutions has a client in need of a billing specialist. The contract-to-hire position pays between $35 and $39 an hour. The job listing also mentions that it's a remote position.

Candidates should have at least 2 to 3 years of billing experience, in addition to Salesforce, Excel, and Google Sheets experience.

10. CrossCountry Freight Solutions - Terminal Manager

Lastly, CrossCountry Freight Solutions is hiring a terminal manager. The full-time job pays between $75,000 and $85,000 a year.

Applicants should have a Class A CDL and at least 5 years of LTL operations experience in some type of leadership capacity.