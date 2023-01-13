Chicago, IL

10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZVZr_0kCy8Wt600
Photo byPedro LastraonUnsplash

Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states.

Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.

Additionally, Chicago is home to a growing number of online startups.

Chicago isn't just one of the biggest cities in America. Its workers also take home some of the biggest paychecks in the nation as well.

For example, here are 10 companies with job openings that pay more than $45 an hour.

1. WatsonDwyer, Inc - Junior Executive Assistant

WatsonDwyer is hiring a junior executive assistant to work in the Loop area. The full-time position pays between $80 and $90 an hour, and comes with opportunities for advancement, in addition to the chance to work with (and learn from) C-level executives.

2. Thriveworks - Clinician

Thriveworks in Evergreen Park is seeking a full-time Clinician. The job pays up to $92,800 a year and comes with employee benefits.

Qualified candidates must have one of the following Illinois licenses:

  • LCPC
  • LCSW
  • LMFT

3. Ed-Ex, Inc - Campus Director

Ed-Ex has an opening for a campus director position. The full-time job pays between $90,000 and $120,000 a year, as well as benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Candidates must have at least 3 years of related work experience and be able to pass both a criminal and financial background check.

4. ICG Rehab Services - Occupational Therapist

ICG Rehab Services is hiring multiple occupational therapists for early intervention roles. These are contract positions that likely pay up to $11,000 a year, according to Indeed's salary estimate for this position in Chicago.

Applicants must hold an Illinois Occupational Therapist license.

5. Dart Healthcare Staffing - Registered Nurse

Dart Healthcare Staffing has multiple full-time, part-time, and traveling registered nurse positions available. These RN jobs pay between $45 and $55 an hour.

6. Sargent Logistics - Load Coordinator (Dispatcher)

Sargent Logistics is seeking a full-time load coordinator with at least 1 year of dispatching experience. The job pays up to $150,000 a year and includes opportunities for bonuses.

7. The Obama Foundation - Training and Evaluation Manager

The Obama Foundation is hiring to fill the role of training and evaluation manager that will run through December 2026. The full-time position pays between $102,975 and $171,625 a year.

8. Bank of America - Private Wealth Client Associate

Bank of America has an opening for a private wealth client associate. According to Indeed's salary estimate for this role in Chicago, the job likely pays up to $100,000 a year. Employee benefits are included as well.

Qualified candidates should have a college degree, as well as relevant knowledge and experience.

9. SSA Recruitment Group - Project Manager

SSA Recruitment Group is hiring multiple project managers. These full-time positions pay between $100,000 and $135,000 a year, and come with full benefits.

Applicants should have at least 3 years of experience as an assistant project manager in a role related to interior, high-end general contracting.

10. M.A. Apparel & Promotions - Sales Representative

M.A. Apparel & Promotions is seeking multiple sales reps for the Chicago area. These full-time roles pay up to $140,000 a year, and include employee benefits.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a field related to business, marketing, or sales, as well as 1 to 2 years of sales experience.

Comments / 10

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
2K followers

