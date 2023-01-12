10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash

Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.

The region is also home to a highly diversified economy comprised of several growing industries like banking, insurance, construction, telecommunications, and transportation. The city is also noteworthy as being the home of the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffet, who is one of the richest men in the world.

And since business is booming in Omaha, many companies in the metro are hiring to fill jobs that pay quite well; often above $35 an hour.

1. Carleton Transport - Day Shift Diesel Shop Mechanic

Carleton Transport is seeking a full-time diesel mechanic with a Class A CDL and at least 3 years of fleet maintenance experience.

The position pays up to $100,000 a year and includes full employee benefits.

2. Home Nursing with Heart - Registered Nurse

Home Nursing with Heart is hiring to fill both full-time and part-time registered nurse positions. These RN jobs pay $70,000 a year, and come with benefits, as well as a $2,000 bonus for full-time hires.

Qualified candidates must have a Nebraska RN license and at least 2 years of nursing experience in a medical/surgical or community/home health environment.

3. Artco Casket Company, Inc - Distribution Center Manager

Artco Casket Company has an opening for a distribution center manager. The full-time job pays up to $75,000 a year and comes with benefits.

4. Alff Construction - Director of Operations

Alff Construction is hiring a director of operations. The full-time position pays $95,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in business management or information technology, as well as at least 5 years of business development or management experience.

5. Paramount Placement - Automotive Technician

Paramount Placement has multiple automotive technician positions available. These full-time jobs pay up to $90,000 a year and include benefits.

Candidates should have at least 1 year of automotive repair experience.

6. Miracle Ear - Medical Device Sales

Miracle Ear is hiring to fill a medical device sales role in Omaha. The full-time sales job comes with base training pay before transitioning to commission-based pay.

According to the job posting, most employees can eventually earn between $80,000 to $100,000 a year.

7. Community Options, Inc - Executive Director

Community Options in Council Bluffs is seeking a full-time executive director. According to Indeed's salary estimator for this role, the position likely pays up to $80,000 a year.

8. Schrier Automotive, Inc - Automotive Internet Sales Manager

Schrier Automotive is hiring to fill a full-time automotive internet sales manager position. The job pays up to $150,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have at least 3 years of automotive internet management experience.

9. Capstone Logistics, Inc - Warehouse General Manager

Capstone Logistics has an opening for a general manager at the company's Omaha warehouse. The full-time position pays between $85,000 and $90,000 a year, and comes with full benefits.

Applicants have 2 years of continuous improvement experience, 3 years of warehouse management experience, and 5 years of warehouse distribution experience.

10. Titan Medical Group - Medical Recruiter

Titan Medical Group has multiple openings for full-time medical recruiters. These positions pay up to $107,000 a year and include employee benefits.