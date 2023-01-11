5 Types of Other Income That Missourians Must Report on Their Taxes

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - Pretty soon, Missouri taxpayers who earned at least $600 from a company in 2022 will start receiving W-2 or 1099 forms in the mail, depending on their employment classification (e.g. traditional employee vs. independent contractor).

However, in addition to the income you earn from working, freelancing, or running a business, there are additional types of other income that must be reported on your tax return, whether it gets reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and/or the Missouri Department of Revenue (MDOR).

That's why, the 1040 tax form has a place to report other income that might not get reported to each tax agency.

Although many taxpayers are tempted to skip reporting income they earn from outside their regular employment. However, if the IRS or MDOR finds out, you can face steep penalties and interest for under-reporting your income. One way they can find out is if your return is selected for a tax audit. Most audits will look at your financial records. If the amount of your bank deposits is greater than the amount of money you reported on your taxes, the tax agency could determine that you lied about your income.

Here are five common examples of other income that must be legally reported on your taxes.

1. Interest income

If you have a bank account (checking, savings, money market) that earns interest, you must report the interest income on your federal and state tax returns. Generally, your bank is required to send you Form 1099-INT that reports your interest income. However, even if you don't get a form from your bank, you should still record the amount of interest income you earned.

2. Capital gains and dividends

If you own a taxable brokerage account, then you must report any capital gains and dividends that you earn on your taxes. The amount of taxes you owe is based on your income tax bracket, as well as how long you owned the investment. If your income tax bracket is below 15% and you own an investment for more than a year, then you don't have to pay any capital gains taxes from selling the investment. However, if you are in a higher tax bracket, you will pay a 20% capital gains and dividends tax.

3. Gambling winnings

Any money that you win from gambling activities (like lottery, casino, and sports betting) must be reported to the IRS and MDOR. If you earn more than $600 from a lottery or casino, you will be required to complete Form W-2 G which reports the winnings to the IRS, which will share the information with MDOR. However, even if you win less than $600, you should still report your winnings on your taxes in case you get audited.

4. Real estate sales

When you sell a home, you must report the proceeds from the real estate transaction on your federal and state tax returns. However, you may not actually owe any taxes on the sale if it's your primary residence and the capital gain was less than $250,000. A tax accountant can determine whether you owe taxes when selling a home. Even if you don't owe any taxes on the sale of your home, you still report it when you file your 1040 to avoid any IRS and MDOR penalties.

5. Rental income

If you are a landlord, you must report your rental income on your taxes. However, you can claim a deduction for depreciation expenses. A tax professional can calculate your deduction and how much taxes you owe from rental income. Even if you just have a roommate who pays you rent, you should still report the income on your 1040.

In short, if you have other income - interest, capital gains/dividends, gambling winnings, real estate proceeds, or rent payments - then it must be reported on both your Federal and Missouri tax returns. If you have further questions about what legally qualifies as other income, including any potential tax liabilities, contact a tax professional for additional guidance.