10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.

Additionally, the region is home to 24 Fortune 1000 companies, as well as many other employers (big and small) representing a wide range of industries, including banking, healthcare, and medical device manufacturing.

Many companies in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro are hiring to fill positions that pay more than $40 an hour.

1. The Commons on Marice - Registered Nurse

The Commons on Marice in Saint Paul is seeking a registered nurse. This full-time, permanent RN job pays up to $40 an hour, and comes with employee benefits.

Candidates should have a nursing background in geriatrics.

2. Land O' Lakes - Recruiter

Land O' Lakes in nearby Arden Hills has an opening for a recruiter. This is a full-time, remote position that pays up to $98,000 a year, and includes competitive benefits.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a field related to human resources or business administration, as well as at least 2 years of full life-cycle recruiting experience.

3. Med-Search Recruiting - Product Development Manager

Med-Search Recruiting is hiring a product development manager. The full-time, remote position pays $125,000 a year and comes with full benefits.

Applicants should have at least 3 years of product management experience.

4. UnitedHealth Group - Business Process Analyst

United Health Group in nearby Minnetonka is hiring a remote business process analyst. The full-time job pays up to $53 an hour and includes employee benefits.

Candidates must have at least 1 year of experience in SQL and Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, as well as knowledge of Access databases.

5. Aspen Waste Systems of Minnesota Inc - Diesel Mechanic

Aspen Waste Systems of Minnesota has multiple openings for diesel mechanics. These full-time positions pay up to $85,000 a year, in addition to an $8,000 "stay on" bonus.

Applicants should have at least 1 year of diesel mechanic experience.

6. Fantastic Sams - Cosmologist/Hair Stylist

Fantastic Sams in Minneapolis is seeking both full-time and part-time cosmologists/hair stylists. These jobs pay between $40 and $80 an hour, and the opportunities to earn tips, bonuses, and paid time off.

7. Lupient KIA - Service Advisor

Lupient KIA of Brooklyn Park is hiring a full-time service advisor. The position pays up to $120,000 a year and comes with full benefits.

Qualified candidates must have at least 2 years of experience as a service advisor.

8. Target - Senior Inventory Analyst

Target has an opening for a senior inventory analyst in the company's Produce Department. The full-time, remote position pays up to $118,000 a year.

Candidates should have a 4-year college degree and at least 2 years of inventory management experience.

9. SBS Transportation - Independent Contractor

SBS Transportation is hiring multiple CDL Class A intermodal drivers who will work as independent contractors. These local driving jobs pay between $100,000 and $150,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have their CDL Class A license and at least 2 years of truck driving experience.

10. Proprietors Capital Holdings - Senior Finance & Accounting Associate

Proprietors Capital Holdings in Saint Paul has multiple openings available for the role of senior finance & accounting associate. These full-time jobs pay up to $100,000 a yer and come with the opportunity for advancement.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in accounting or finance, and at least 4 years of progressive accounting and finance experience.