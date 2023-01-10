10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Photo by Lucas Davies on Unsplash

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.

Therefore, the San Diego area is home to many growing companies that continue to add jobs--jobs that often pay quite well. For example, here are 10 employers hiring to fill positions that pay over $40 an hour.

1. University Care System - Physical Therapist

University Care System is seeking weekend and weekday per diem physical therapists. These part-time PT jobs pay between $45 and $53 an hour.

2. Amazon.com Services LLC - GM Administrative Assistant

Amazon Services is hiring a GM administrative assistant. The full-time position pays up to $84,100 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a college degree, strong analytics skills, and at least 2 years of administrative support experience at the executive level.

3. GameDay Men's Health - Director of Operations

GameDay Men's Health is seeking a director of operations. The full-time executive role pays up to $150,000 a year.

In addition to a bachelor's degree, candidates should have at least 5 years of management and supervisory experience overseeing either a med-spa, gym, or fitness studio.

4. Brighton Place San Diego - Physical Therapist

Brighton Place has multiple openings for licensed physical therapists. These full-time PT positions pay between $43 and $48 an hour, and include employee benefits.

5. PUESTO - Executive Pastry Chef

PUESTO is seeking an executive pastry chef. The full-time job pays between $80,000 and $90,000 a year, and comes with full benefits.

6. Somerset Subacute & Rehab - Registered Nurse

Somerset Subacute & Rehab is hiring to fill multiple registered nurse openings. These full-time RN jobs pay between $42 and $48 an hour, and include employee benefits.

7. Carlisle Interconnect Technologies - Production Supervisor

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies has an opening for a full-time production supervisor role. The position pays up to $90,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have at least 3 years of manufacturing experience and be willing to work the night shift.

8. Rayotek Scientific Inc - Quality Assurance Manager

Rayotek Scientific is hiring a full-time quality assurance manager. The job pays between $90,000 and $100,000 a year, in addition to competitive benefits and the opportunity to earn bonus pay.

Qualified applicants must have at least 5 years of AS9100 experience.

9. Mission Healthcare - Human Resources Manager

Mission Healthcare has an opening for a human resources manager. The full-time position pays $95,000 a year and includes employee benefits.

Applicants should have at least 5 years of human resources experience.

10. Green Gro - Territory Account Manager

Green Gro is hiring to full multiple territory account manager openings in the San Diego area. These full-time jobs are fully remote, and pay between $105,000 and $120,000 a year.

Additionally, employees have the opportunities to earn bonus pay and incentives.

Ideal candidates are self-starters and problem solvers, as well as committed to excellent customer service and satisfaction.