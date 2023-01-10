10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Photo by MJ Tangonan on Unsplash

Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.

Additionally, the Austin metro area is known as Silicon Hills, due to the large number of high-tech companies in the region. In fact, there are around 80 tech companies with a presence in the city, in addition to numerous startups.

In short, Austin has a strong and thriving job market, with many companies hiring to fill positions that pay more than $40 an hour.

1. Infineon Technologies - Senior Systems Engineer

Infineon Technologies is seeking an experienced senior systems engineer. Indeed estimates that the full-time job likely pays over $100,000 a year. Furthermore, the position comes with full benefits.

2. Skyworks - Digital Design Engineer

Skyworks has an opening for a digital design engineer with a master of science degree and at least 3 years of digital IC design experience. The position pays between $85,000 and $165,000 a year, and includes employee benefits.

3. IEA Inc - Project Engineer

IEA is hiring to fill a project engineering role. The full-time job pays up to $130,000 a year and includes full benefits.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree and 5 years of MicroStation experience.

4. MUFG - Cyber Data Analytics Engineer

MUFG is hiring to fill a full-time remote cyber data analytics engineering position in Austin. The job pays between $120,000 and $150,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a field like cyber security or computer science, as well as at least 5 years of information security experience.

5. AT&T - Customer Success Manager

AT&T has an opening for a customer success manager. The full-time job pays between $108,000 and $216,000 a year, and comes with benefits.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree and at least 5 years of relevant experience.

6. IWS-ACCESS - Senior Relay Technician

IWS-ACCESS is seeking a senior relay technician with an electrical license and at least 5 years of experience. The full-time position pays between $60 and $75 an hour, and comes with employee benefits.

7. M3 Design - Mid/Senior Mechanical Engineer

M3 Design is hiring to fill a mid/senior level mechanical engineering role. Indeed estimates that the job likely pays over $100,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field.

8. Teacher Retirement System of Texas - Lead Systems Solutions Engineer

While the Teacher Retirement System of Texas is not a tech company, the organization does have an IT job opening for the role of lead systems solutions engineer.

The full-time position pays between $107,000 and $135,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree and at least 8 years of experience managing medium-to-large server and/or application environments. Candidates should also have experience managing large infrastructure projects using Microsoft, Cisco, and Intel technologies.

9. Splunk - Cloud Operations Incident Commander

Splunk is hiring a cloud operations incident commander. The position is full-time, fully remote, and pays between $40 and $56 an hour.

Applicants should have at least 2 years of incident management and response experience.

10. atsec information security corporation - IT Product-Oriented Security Analyst

And on the list, atsec information security is seeking a full-time IT product-oriented security analyst. The job pays up to $125,000 a year and includes benefits.

Candidates should have a college degree in computer science or mathematics, and be experienced in security testing IT products.