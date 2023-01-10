Austin, TX

10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyIl3_0k9xEy5g00
Photo byMJ TangonanonUnsplash

Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.

Additionally, the Austin metro area is known as Silicon Hills, due to the large number of high-tech companies in the region. In fact, there are around 80 tech companies with a presence in the city, in addition to numerous startups.

In short, Austin has a strong and thriving job market, with many companies hiring to fill positions that pay more than $40 an hour.

1. Infineon Technologies - Senior Systems Engineer

Infineon Technologies is seeking an experienced senior systems engineer. Indeed estimates that the full-time job likely pays over $100,000 a year. Furthermore, the position comes with full benefits.

2. Skyworks - Digital Design Engineer

Skyworks has an opening for a digital design engineer with a master of science degree and at least 3 years of digital IC design experience. The position pays between $85,000 and $165,000 a year, and includes employee benefits.

3. IEA Inc - Project Engineer

IEA is hiring to fill a project engineering role. The full-time job pays up to $130,000 a year and includes full benefits.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree and 5 years of MicroStation experience.

4. MUFG - Cyber Data Analytics Engineer

MUFG is hiring to fill a full-time remote cyber data analytics engineering position in Austin. The job pays between $120,000 and $150,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a field like cyber security or computer science, as well as at least 5 years of information security experience.

5. AT&T - Customer Success Manager

AT&T has an opening for a customer success manager. The full-time job pays between $108,000 and $216,000 a year, and comes with benefits.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree and at least 5 years of relevant experience.

6. IWS-ACCESS - Senior Relay Technician

IWS-ACCESS is seeking a senior relay technician with an electrical license and at least 5 years of experience. The full-time position pays between $60 and $75 an hour, and comes with employee benefits.

7. M3 Design - Mid/Senior Mechanical Engineer

M3 Design is hiring to fill a mid/senior level mechanical engineering role. Indeed estimates that the job likely pays over $100,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field.

8. Teacher Retirement System of Texas - Lead Systems Solutions Engineer

While the Teacher Retirement System of Texas is not a tech company, the organization does have an IT job opening for the role of lead systems solutions engineer.

The full-time position pays between $107,000 and $135,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree and at least 8 years of experience managing medium-to-large server and/or application environments. Candidates should also have experience managing large infrastructure projects using Microsoft, Cisco, and Intel technologies.

9. Splunk - Cloud Operations Incident Commander

Splunk is hiring a cloud operations incident commander. The position is full-time, fully remote, and pays between $40 and $56 an hour.

Applicants should have at least 2 years of incident management and response experience.

10. atsec information security corporation - IT Product-Oriented Security Analyst

And on the list, atsec information security is seeking a full-time IT product-oriented security analyst. The job pays up to $125,000 a year and includes benefits.

Candidates should have a college degree in computer science or mathematics, and be experienced in security testing IT products.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jobs# careers# business# hiring# employment

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
2K followers

More from Evan Crosby

Portland, OR

10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.

Read full story
11 comments
El Paso, TX

10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people. The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour

Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.

Read full story
9 comments
Omaha, NE

10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

5 Types of Other Income That Missourians Must Report on Their Taxes

Kansas City, Mo. - Pretty soon, Missouri taxpayers who earned at least $600 from a company in 2022 will start receiving W-2 or 1099 forms in the mail, depending on their employment classification (e.g. traditional employee vs. independent contractor).

Read full story
10 comments
Minneapolis, MN

10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.

Read full story
15 comments
San Diego, CA

10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.

Read full story
8 comments
Tulsa, OK

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.

Read full story
26 comments
Chicago, IL

When St. Louis Was Bigger Than Chicago

St. Louis, Mo. - There are a number of things that separate St. Louis, Missouri, from Chicago, Illinois, today. For example, about 300 miles of Interstate 55 separate the two cities. Furthermore, the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry separates their respective fan bases in each city. But, the biggest thing that probably separates St. Louis from Chicago now is the stark differences in their respective populations.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.

Read full story
New York City, NY

6 New York Companies That Pay 6-Figure Entry Level Salaries

New York, NY. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. However, along with those higher living costs, typically come higher salaries for workers.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.

Read full story
22 comments
Fresno, CA

10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.

Read full story
California State

10 Least Expensive Cities in California

California is widely known for its high cost of living. In fact, many of the state's largest cities are some of the most expensive places to live in America, as well as the world.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?

St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.

Read full story
86 comments
San Bernardino, CA

10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy