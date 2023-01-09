Houston, TX

10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grRGe_0k8kCIFY00
Photo byRome WilkersononUnsplash

Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.

That's because the Houston economy is comprised of several fast-growing industries like energy, biomedical research, and aeronautics, just to name a few.

Many companies in the Houston metro area are hiring for jobs that pay more than $35 an hour.

1. Federal Bureau of Investigations - Special Agent

The FBI is hiring to fill multiple special agent positions at the agency's Houston field office. These full-time jobs pay between $78,000 and $153,000 a year, and include federal employee benefits like retirement plans and healthcare coverage.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor's degree.

2. Starbucks - District Manager

Starbucks is seeking a district manager for the South Houston area. The full-time position pays between $84,000 and $127,000 a year.

Candidates should have at least 5 years of retail management experience, managing 2 or more locations, including leading a team of 6 or more. Additionally, applicants should have at least 3 years of customer service expeirence.

3. Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health - Physical Therapist

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health has both full-time and part-time openings for licensed physical therapists. These jobs reportedly pay up to $150,000 a year and include benefits.

Qualified applicants must have their Texas PT license.

4. Ambipar Response - District Coordinator

Ambipar Response is hiring a district coordinator in Houston. The full-time position pays up to $75,000 a year and includes employee benefits.

5. Solaris Pediatric Therapy - Pediatric Occupational Therapist

Solaris Pediatric Therapy is seeking multiple pediatric occupational therapists. According to Indeed's salary estimator, these OT jobs likely pay up to $87,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have their Texas OT license.

6. Halliburton - Plant Manager

Halliburton has an opening for a manufacturing plant manager near IAH Airport. Indeed estimates the full-time management position pays up to $80,000 a year.

Applicants must have at least an associates degree, as well as 4 years of manufacturing and management experience.

7. Ray Thomas - Billing Specialist

Ray Thomas is urgently seeking a billing specialist. This is a full-time remote position that pays between $75,000 and $85,000 a year.

Candidates must have at least 1 year of legal billing experience.

8. Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home - Registered Nurse

The Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home is hiring full-time and contract registered nurses with Texas RN licenses and at least 2 years of long-term care and supervisory experience.

These jobs pay between $37 and $44 an hour, as well as a $3,000 sign-on bonus and full benefits.

9. U.S. Customs and Border Protection - Border Patrol Agent

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is hiring to fill multiple border patrol agent roles. These full-time federal government jobs pay up to $95,000 a year and include competitive benefits.

Additionally, employees can earn up to $20,000 in recruitment bonuses.

10. Bank of America - Wealth Management Client Associate

Bank of America is seeking a full-time wealth management client associate in Houston. According to Indeed's salary estimator, the position could pay up to $83,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have at least 2 years of post-secondary education and 4 years of relevant experience. Also, having basic knowledge of investment and banking products is preferential.

