Philadelphia, PA

10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIzjL_0k6I9pRh00
Photo byDan MallonUnsplash

Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.

The Philly economy is anchored by several fast, growing, highly diversified industries, which create numerous economic and employment opportunities for residents. Some of the region's biggest economic sectors include information technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing, and research.

And many companies throughout the Philadelphia area are hiring to fill jobs with competitive pay - often more than $40 an hour.

1. TeamLogic IT - Sr. Systems Engineer

TeamLogic IT is hiring to fill multiple senior systems engineering roles. These full-time jobs are temporarily remote and pay between $80,000 and $90,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have 2 years of client management experience and at least 5 years of IT MSP experience, in addition to relevant Microsoft certifications.

2. GHR - CVOR RN

GHR has multiple full-time and contract openings for RNs with CVOR experience. These nursing positions pay between $95 and $105 an hour.

Applicants should have their RN license, BLS certification, and at least 1 year of nursing experience.

3. Goldstar Rehabilitation Inc - Occupational Therapist

Goldstar Rehabilitation is seeking multiple occupational therapists for early intervention roles. The company has full-time, part-time, and contract positions available.

These OT jobs pay between $80 and $90 an hour.

4. GoldOller Real Estate Investments - Asset Manager

GoldOller Real Estate Investments is hiring a full-time asset manager. The financial management position pays between $80,000 and $115,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have at least a bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, real estate, or a relevant field, as well as 5 years of multifamily real estate asset management and/or analysis experience.

5. The Hill at Whitemarsh - Director of Facilities

The Hill at Witemarsh, in nearby Lafeyette Hill is seeking a director of facilities. The executive position pays $130,000 a year, in addition to performance bonuses.

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor's degree in facilities management, construction, or a relevant field. Furthermore, they should have experience overseeing construction and renovation projects.

6. Green Star Exteriors - Entry Level Sales

Green Star Exteriors has multiple entry level sales openings. These full-time jobs pay up to $140,000 a year.

Applicants should have at least an associates degree and solid industry knowledge.

7. REVL Capital Group - Investment Banking Associate

REVL Capital Group is hiring to fill multiple investment banking associate roles. These positions can potentially pay over $200,000 a year, including sign-on bonuses and additional bonus opportunities.

Qualified candidates should have a solid academic background in accounting, economics, or finance, as well as strong interest in capital markets and structured finance, and previous investment banking experience.

8. Aion Management - Property Manager

Aion Management is seeking a property manager with previous lease-up experience. The full-time job pays $85,000 a year.

Additionally, candidates must have previous residential leasing experience and the ability to obtain a Pennsylvania Real Estate license within 120 days of being hired.

9. Doylestown Health - Manager of Quality Initiatives

Doylestown Health is hiring a manger of quality initiatives who will work under the supervision of the department's director. The full-time position pays up to $95,000 a year.

10. Kindred Hospitals - Registered Nurse

Kindred Hospitals has multiple registered nurse positions available. The healthcare provider has full-time, part-time, and per diem openings.

These RN jobs pay up to $52 an hour.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jobs# hiring# careers# employment# business

Comments / 17

Published by

I help people learn about career opportunities and economic issues impacting their community.

Kansas City, MO
1764 followers

More from Evan Crosby

Houston, TX

10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.

Read full story
Tulsa, OK

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

When St. Louis Was Bigger Than Chicago

St. Louis, Mo. - There are a number of things that separate St. Louis, Missouri, from Chicago, Illinois, today. For example, about 300 miles of Interstate 55 separate the two cities. Furthermore, the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry separates their respective fan bases in each city. But, the biggest thing that probably separates St. Louis from Chicago now is the stark differences in their respective populations.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.

Read full story
4 comments
Jacksonville, FL

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.

Read full story
New York City, NY

6 New York Companies That Pay 6-Figure Entry Level Salaries

New York, NY. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. However, along with those higher living costs, typically come higher salaries for workers.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.

Read full story
20 comments
Fresno, CA

10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.

Read full story
California State

10 Least Expensive Cities in California

California is widely known for its high cost of living. In fact, many of the state's largest cities are some of the most expensive places to live in America, as well as the world.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?

St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.

Read full story
79 comments
San Bernardino, CA

10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.

Read full story
3 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.

Read full story
4 comments
Fayetteville, AR

10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:

Read full story
Memphis, TN

10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an Hour

Memphis, Tn. - Memphis enjoys a cost of living that's nearly 25% lower than the national average. For example, the average cost of housing in the city is less than half what it's nationally. Furthermore, food, healthcare, and utilities are slightly less expensive as well.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce

St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.

Read full story
6 comments
San Antonio, TX

10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour

San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy