10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash

Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.

The Philly economy is anchored by several fast, growing, highly diversified industries, which create numerous economic and employment opportunities for residents. Some of the region's biggest economic sectors include information technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing, and research.

And many companies throughout the Philadelphia area are hiring to fill jobs with competitive pay - often more than $40 an hour.

1. TeamLogic IT - Sr. Systems Engineer

TeamLogic IT is hiring to fill multiple senior systems engineering roles. These full-time jobs are temporarily remote and pay between $80,000 and $90,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have 2 years of client management experience and at least 5 years of IT MSP experience, in addition to relevant Microsoft certifications.

2. GHR - CVOR RN

GHR has multiple full-time and contract openings for RNs with CVOR experience. These nursing positions pay between $95 and $105 an hour.

Applicants should have their RN license, BLS certification, and at least 1 year of nursing experience.

3. Goldstar Rehabilitation Inc - Occupational Therapist

Goldstar Rehabilitation is seeking multiple occupational therapists for early intervention roles. The company has full-time, part-time, and contract positions available.

These OT jobs pay between $80 and $90 an hour.

4. GoldOller Real Estate Investments - Asset Manager

GoldOller Real Estate Investments is hiring a full-time asset manager. The financial management position pays between $80,000 and $115,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have at least a bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, real estate, or a relevant field, as well as 5 years of multifamily real estate asset management and/or analysis experience.

5. The Hill at Whitemarsh - Director of Facilities

The Hill at Witemarsh, in nearby Lafeyette Hill is seeking a director of facilities. The executive position pays $130,000 a year, in addition to performance bonuses.

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor's degree in facilities management, construction, or a relevant field. Furthermore, they should have experience overseeing construction and renovation projects.

6. Green Star Exteriors - Entry Level Sales

Green Star Exteriors has multiple entry level sales openings. These full-time jobs pay up to $140,000 a year.

Applicants should have at least an associates degree and solid industry knowledge.

7. REVL Capital Group - Investment Banking Associate

REVL Capital Group is hiring to fill multiple investment banking associate roles. These positions can potentially pay over $200,000 a year, including sign-on bonuses and additional bonus opportunities.

Qualified candidates should have a solid academic background in accounting, economics, or finance, as well as strong interest in capital markets and structured finance, and previous investment banking experience.

8. Aion Management - Property Manager

Aion Management is seeking a property manager with previous lease-up experience. The full-time job pays $85,000 a year.

Additionally, candidates must have previous residential leasing experience and the ability to obtain a Pennsylvania Real Estate license within 120 days of being hired.

9. Doylestown Health - Manager of Quality Initiatives

Doylestown Health is hiring a manger of quality initiatives who will work under the supervision of the department's director. The full-time position pays up to $95,000 a year.

10. Kindred Hospitals - Registered Nurse

Kindred Hospitals has multiple registered nurse positions available. The healthcare provider has full-time, part-time, and per diem openings.

These RN jobs pay up to $52 an hour.