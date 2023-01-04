New York City, NY

6 New York Companies That Pay 6-Figure Entry Level Salaries

Evan Crosby

New York, NY. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. However, along with those higher living costs, typically come higher salaries for workers.

In fact, New York has some of the highest starting salaries in the nation, even for entry level jobs.

For example, these companies offer entry level employees six-figure starting salaries.

1. Radian Healthcare Management LLC - MRI Technologist

Radian Healthcare Management is hiring to fill multiple full-time, part-time, and per diem MRI technologist openings. These entry level positions pay up to $125,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must either have or be in the process of obtaining either the ARRT or ARMRIT Certification. At least one year of medical imaging experience is preferred.

The work schedule will be the evening shift, Monday through Friday. However, weekend availability will be needed as well.

2. Casa Cipriani Club - Club Member Relations Manager

The Casa Cipriani Club is seeking a club member relations manager. The full-time position reports to the Head of Membership and Managing Director, and pays up to $150,000 a year.

The role is to be an influencer and brand ambassador on behalf of the club. While the job does come with a lot of duties, it's listed as an entry-level position on Indeed.

3. Castle Hill Medical of NY - Nurse Practitioner

Caslte Hill Medical of NY in the Bronx has multiple nurse practitioner openings. These full-time jobs pay between $55 and $80 an hour. Employees are also eligible for paid time off.

Qualified candidates should have experience in both family medicine and pain management.

The work schedule is listed as Monday through Friday with weekend availability.

4. Lasorsa Chevrolet Buick - Service Advisor

Lasorsa Chevrolet Buick in the Bronx is hiring multiple full-time service advisors. These entry level jobs pay up to $125,000 a year and come with full benefits, including company-paid health insurance.

The company prefers that candidates have some experience as a service advisor. However, previous sales or customer service experience will also be considered.

The work schedule will be 5 days between Monday and Saturday. (The job posting says rotating weekends.) The shifts will be 8 to 10 hours.

5. WELLBOUND Certified Home Health Agency - Registered Nurse

WELLBOUND Certified Home Health Agency in the Bronx is seeking a registered nurse. According to the job posting, new grads are welcome to apply.

This full-time RN role pays between $100,000 and $105,000 a year and includes a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

Candidates must have their New York RN license.

The work schedule is listed as day shift, Monday through Friday.

6. Stellar Management - Onsite Leasing Agent

Stellar Management is hiring a full-time onsite leasing agent. The position pays up to $140,000 a year and includes full benefits.

The company prefers that candidates have a high school diploma or GED and at least 1 year of customer service experience.

In short, the above-mentioned companies aren't Wall Street firms that require an MBA. In fact, most of the entry level jobs on this list don't even require a college degree. Oftentimes, being the right fit is more important than having previous training or experience.

