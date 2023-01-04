10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by Image by Jesse Adair from Unsplash

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa.

For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.

And the Tampa region is home to several companies in a wide range of industries that are hiring to fill jobs that pay over $35 an hour.

1. Public Storage - District Manager

Public Storage is hiring a full-time district manager. The position pays between $93,000 and $109,000 a year and comes with full benefits.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree, as well as previous sales and customer service experience.

2. Federal Bureau of Investigations - Special Agents

The FBI has multiple openings for special agents with healthcare services and medical backgrounds. These full-time positions pay between $78,000 and $153,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have at least a bachelor's degree, the ability to obtain a Top Secret SCI Clearance, and be between the ages of 23 and 37.

3. Northrop Grumman - Information Systems Admin Generalist

Northrop Grumman is seeking an information systems admin generalist for the company's information technology department in Tampa. The position pays between $64,600 and $97,000 a year.

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in a technical field and an SCI security clearance.

4. University of South Florida - School Improvement Coordinator

The University of South Florida in Tampa is hiring a school improvement coordinator. The full-time job pays $75,500 a year.

Applicants should have at least a Master's degree in education, adult education, or a related field.

5. Chadwell Supply - Category Manager

Chadwell Supply is seeking a full-time category manager. The position pays between $75,000 and $80,000 a year and includes full benefits.

6. Skar Audio, Inc - Customer Service Associate

Skar Audio in nearby Saint Petersburg is hiring multiple customer service associates. These full-time jobs pay up to $75,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree and two to four years of customer service experience.

7. City of Tampa - Police Officer

The City of Tampa is hiring a police officer. The position pays between $65,000 and $107,000 a year.

Candidates should have an associates degree or the equivalent of two years of college, or a high school diploma with either three years of law enforcement or three years of military experience. Applicants must also be 21 or older.

8. Johnson & Johnson - Credit & Collections Analyst

Johnson & Johnson has an opening for a credit and collections analyst. The remote position pays up to $96,600 a year and it includes health insurance and paid time off.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, or economics, as well as two to four years of relevant experience.

9. Tampa Bay Insurance Advisors - Business Application Specialist

Tampa Bay Insurance Advisors has multiple openings for business application specialists. These full-time entry level positions pay up to $90,000 a year and include full benefits.

Applicants should have at least one year of sales experience.

10. Gryphon R. Partners - Benefits Representative

Gryphon R. Partners in Saint Petersburg is hiring to fill multiple roles for benefits representatives. These full-time jobs pay up to $90,000 a year and include health insurance.