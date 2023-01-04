Fresno, CA

10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash

Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.

Located in the heart of California's Central Valley, there are a number of companies in the Fresno area that pay more than $30 an hour, which is competitive given the region's more favorable cost of living. Even better, many of these job openings don't require a college degree.

1. Agape Inc - Phlebotomy Instructor

Agape has multiple openings for part-time phlebotomy instructors. These jobs pay between $30 to $40 an hour.

Qualified candidates must have their California CPT 1 License and an associate's degree.

2. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation - Correctional Officer

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is hiring to fill multiple correctional officer openings. These full-time jobs pay $104,352 a year and include competitive state employee benefits.

Candidates should be at least 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or a G.E.D.

3. Valley Children's Healthcare - Occupational Therapist

Valley Children's Healthcare in nearby Madera is hiring multiple occupational therapists. These full-time licensed OT positions pay between $41.95 - $64.80 an hour.

4. Renewal by Anderson - Construction Project Coordinator

Renewal by Anderson is hiring a full-time construction project coordinator for the Fresno area. The position pays up to $40 an hour and includes full benefits.

Qualified candidates should have at least one year of project management experience.

5. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling - Delivery Supervisor

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is seeking a delivery supervisor. The full-time job pays between $65,296 - $81,620 a year and includes employee benefits.

Candidates should have at least two to four years of warehouse, transportation, purchasing, customer service, sales, or supply chain experience.

6. Valley Iron Inc - Purchasing Agent

Valley Iron has an opening for a purchasing agent. The full-time job pays between $30 - $40 an hour and includes full benefits.

7. Safe Food Alliance - Business Development Specialist

Safe Food Alliance in nearby Kingsburg is seeking a business development specialist. The full-time position pays between $65,000 - $70,000 a year and includes employee benefits.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree, one year of agriculture experience, and two years of B2B sales experience.

8. Pacific Coast Supply - Branch Manager Trainee

Pacific Coast Supply is hiring a branch manager trainee for the Central Valley region. The full-time job pays between $70,000 - $90,000 a year and includes competitive benefits.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree in business administration, or a related field, as well as at least three years of management experience, including some financial responsibility.

9. Valley Children's Hospital - Registered Nurse

Valley Children's Hospital is also hiring a registered nurse for their Acute Care department. This RN job pays between $36.00 - $61.20 an hour, depending on experience.

10. Farm Fresh to You - Sales Representative

Farm Fresh to You is hiring multiple sustainability and nutrition sales representatives. The company has both full-time and part-time openings available.

These jobs pay up to $60 an hour and include full benefits.

