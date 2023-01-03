10 Least Expensive Cities in California

Photo by Image by Grant Porter from Unsplash

California is widely known for its high cost of living. In fact, many of the state's largest cities are some of the most expensive places to live in America, as well as the world.

For example, Los Angeles is nearly 50% more expensive than the national average, while the cost of living in San Fransisco is nearly double the U.S. average.

While very few places in the Golden State can likely be regarded as "cheap," there are several smaller and medium-sized cities where it's less expensive to live. And that can make it easier for households to stretch their money farther. Also, it makes it more affordable to own a home.

So, instead of moving out of state, you might want to first consider one of the 10 least expensive cities to live in California.

10. Oxnard

If you are looking for a more affordable place to live in Southern California that's near L.A., then you should check out Oxnard.

With a median household income of just over $62,000 a year and a median home price of around $630,000, it's one of the less expensive places to live on the West Coast.

9. Vacaville

Vacaville is less than an hour away from San Fransisco. It's also one one of the least expensive cities within close proximity to the Bay Area.

The city of just over 100,000 has a median household income of around $75,000 a year and a median home value of around $560,000.

8. Fontana

Fontana is another less expensive place to live in Southern California that's less than an hour away from Los Angeles.

The city has a median home price of around $500,000 and a median household income of about $65,000 a year.

7. Chico

Chico is about a three-hour drive from San Fransisco. In addition to being one of the most affordable cities in California, it's also one of the fastest-growing.

With a population of just over 100,000, Chico has a median household income of around $42,000 a year and a median home value of $424,500. Therefore, the city has some of the least-expensive housing in the state.

6. Sacramento

The state's capital also makes the list as a more affordable place to live in California. Furthermore, Sacramento is only about a one-and-a-half-hour drive from San Fransisco.

The city's median household income is about $50,000 a year and its median home price is around $435,000.

5. Clovis

Clovis is about a three-hour drive from San Jose. However, it has some of the least-expensive housing prices in the state.

For example, the median home price is just $420,000. And the median household income is about $64,000 a year.

4. Stockton

Stockton is only about an hour's drive from the coastline and roughly an hour and a half from San Fransisco. Therefore, it's one of the most affordable places to live near the coast in California.

The city's median household income is about $45,000 a year, while its median home price is only $390,000.

3. Eureka

Nestled in Northern California, about a five-hour drive away from the Bay Area, Eureka is the biggest city on the West Coast between San Fransisco and Portland. It's also one of the least-expensive places to live in the Golden State.

For example, Eureka's median household income is $38,000 a year and the median home value is around $360,000.

2. Fresno

Fresno is the largest city on this list with a population of 530,000. It's also the second least-expensive city to live in California.

The city's median home price is less than $320,000, while the median household income is around $42,000 a year.

1. Bakersfield

Bakersfield offers residents a more affordable place to live that's within close proximity to Southern California. For example, Los Angeles is only about a two-hour drive away.

The median household income in Bakersfield is around $57,000 a year. And the city's median home value is just over $300,000.

While you might not earn as much money in the above-mentioned cities as you could in L.A. or San Fransisco, what you do earn will go farther. Especially, when it comes to housing. Plus, many of the places on this list are still relatively close to the coast and/or California's biggest cities.