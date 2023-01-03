10 Least Expensive Cities in California

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7hu7_0k2DesfT00
Photo byImage by Grant Porter from Unsplash

California is widely known for its high cost of living. In fact, many of the state's largest cities are some of the most expensive places to live in America, as well as the world.

For example, Los Angeles is nearly 50% more expensive than the national average, while the cost of living in San Fransisco is nearly double the U.S. average.

While very few places in the Golden State can likely be regarded as "cheap," there are several smaller and medium-sized cities where it's less expensive to live. And that can make it easier for households to stretch their money farther. Also, it makes it more affordable to own a home.

So, instead of moving out of state, you might want to first consider one of the 10 least expensive cities to live in California.

10. Oxnard

If you are looking for a more affordable place to live in Southern California that's near L.A., then you should check out Oxnard.

With a median household income of just over $62,000 a year and a median home price of around $630,000, it's one of the less expensive places to live on the West Coast.

9. Vacaville

Vacaville is less than an hour away from San Fransisco. It's also one one of the least expensive cities within close proximity to the Bay Area.

The city of just over 100,000 has a median household income of around $75,000 a year and a median home value of around $560,000.
8. Fontana
Fontana is another less expensive place to live in Southern California that's less than an hour away from Los Angeles.
The city has a median home price of around $500,000 and a median household income of about $65,000 a year.
7. Chico
Chico is about a three-hour drive from San Fransisco. In addition to being one of the most affordable cities in California, it's also one of the fastest-growing.
With a population of just over 100,000, Chico has a median household income of around $42,000 a year and a median home value of $424,500. Therefore, the city has some of the least-expensive housing in the state.
6. Sacramento
The state's capital also makes the list as a more affordable place to live in California. Furthermore, Sacramento is only about a one-and-a-half-hour drive from San Fransisco.
The city's median household income is about $50,000 a year and its median home price is around $435,000.
5. Clovis
Clovis is about a three-hour drive from San Jose. However, it has some of the least-expensive housing prices in the state.
For example, the median home price is just $420,000. And the median household income is about $64,000 a year.
4. Stockton
Stockton is only about an hour's drive from the coastline and roughly an hour and a half from San Fransisco. Therefore, it's one of the most affordable places to live near the coast in California.
The city's median household income is about $45,000 a year, while its median home price is only $390,000.
3. Eureka
Nestled in Northern California, about a five-hour drive away from the Bay Area, Eureka is the biggest city on the West Coast between San Fransisco and Portland. It's also one of the least-expensive places to live in the Golden State.
For example, Eureka's median household income is $38,000 a year and the median home value is around $360,000.
2. Fresno
Fresno is the largest city on this list with a population of 530,000. It's also the second least-expensive city to live in California.
The city's median home price is less than $320,000, while the median household income is around $42,000 a year.
1. Bakersfield
Bakersfield offers residents a more affordable place to live that's within close proximity to Southern California. For example, Los Angeles is only about a two-hour drive away.
The median household income in Bakersfield is around $57,000 a year. And the city's median home value is just over $300,000.
While you might not earn as much money in the above-mentioned cities as you could in L.A. or San Fransisco, what you do earn will go farther. Especially, when it comes to housing. Plus, many of the places on this list are still relatively close to the coast and/or California's biggest cities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Cost of Living# Money# Los Angeles# San Francisco

Comments / 4

Published by

I help people learn about career opportunities and economic issues impacting their community.

Kansas City, MO
1726 followers

More from Evan Crosby

Philadelphia, PA

10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

When St. Louis Was Bigger Than Chicago

St. Louis, Mo. - There are a number of things that separate St. Louis, Missouri, from Chicago, Illinois, today. For example, about 300 miles of Interstate 55 separate the two cities. Furthermore, the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry separates their respective fan bases in each city. But, the biggest thing that probably separates St. Louis from Chicago now is the stark differences in their respective populations.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.

Read full story
4 comments
Jacksonville, FL

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.

Read full story
New York City, NY

6 New York Companies That Pay 6-Figure Entry Level Salaries

New York, NY. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. However, along with those higher living costs, typically come higher salaries for workers.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.

Read full story
19 comments
Fresno, CA

10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?

St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.

Read full story
69 comments
San Bernardino, CA

10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.

Read full story
3 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.

Read full story
4 comments
Fayetteville, AR

10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:

Read full story
Memphis, TN

10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an Hour

Memphis, Tn. - Memphis enjoys a cost of living that's nearly 25% lower than the national average. For example, the average cost of housing in the city is less than half what it's nationally. Furthermore, food, healthcare, and utilities are slightly less expensive as well.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce

St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.

Read full story
6 comments
San Antonio, TX

10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour

San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.

Read full story
9 comments
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America

Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Colorado Springs, Co. - The Colorado Springs area often ranks high on lists of best places to live in the United States. A robust economy and strong job market are among the top reasons why the Pikes Peak region continues to attract new residents.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy