10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by Image by Brent Pace from Unsplash

Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States.

One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.

In fact, a quick search on Indeed yields nearly 10,000 openings for jobs that pay over $70,000 a year.

Here is a brief snapshot of those results with 10 companies in Salt Lake City that pay over $35 an hour.

1. Sandy Health and Rehab - RN/LPN

Sandy Health and Rehab is hiring to fill multiple full-time, part-time, and PRN nursing positions for the night shift.

These nursing positions pay up to $45 an hour. Furthermore, full-time employees are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus, while part-time employees are eligible for a $2,500 sign-on bonus.

2. Leave Room for Dessert Eateries - Finance Manager

Leave Room for Dessert Eateries in nearby Park City is seeking a finance manager. The full-time position pays between $80,000 and $90,000 a year and includes benefits.

Qualified candidates must have at least 3 years of accounting experience.

3. KEY Travel Runners - Errand Runner

KEY Travel Runners, also in Park City, is hiring multiple errand runners. These contract jobs pay up to $50 an hour and offer flexible schedules.

4. Beehive Plumbing - Plumbing Superintendents and Project Managers

Beehive Plumbing is seeking experienced plumbing superintendents and project managers for the Salt Lake City area. These full-time jobs pay $38.50 an hour and include benefits.

Qualified candidates should have 1 year of superintendent experience and 1 year of project management experience.

5. Maersk - People Partner

Maersk is hiring to fill multiple human resource positions. These full-time positions pay up to $100,000 a year and come with full benefits.

Candidates must have 2 years of change management experience and 5 years of HR experience.

6. Chartius - Account Executive

Chartius in nearby Murray has multiple openings for account executive roles in their fast-growing company. These full-time jobs pay up to $8,400 a month and come with bonus opportunities.

7. Americor - Debt Consultant

Americor is seeking multiple debt consultants with at least 1 year of sales, call center, or account management experience.

These full-time remote jobs pay between $100,000 to $200,000 a year and include competitive benefits.

8. Dragonfly - Inventory Manager

Dragonfly is hiring a full-time inventory manager. The position pays between $70,000 and $80,000 a year and comes with full benefits.

Qualified candidates must have a driver's license and be able to work 10-hour shifts Monday through Friday.

9. Giving Home Health Care - RN or LPN Nurses

Giving Home Health Care is hiring to fill multiple full-time, part-time, and contract nursing positions. The company is seeking both RNs and LPNs for these roles.

These nursing jobs pay between $35 and $40 an hour.

10. JRock Construction, LLC - Concrete Project Manager

JRock Construction in nearby Murray has multiple openings for concrete project manager positions. These full-time jobs pay between $80,000 and $95,000 a year and include full benefits.

Candidates should have 5 years of concrete experience and 5 years of concrete project management experience.