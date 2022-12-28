10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Photo by Image by Braden Jarvis from Unsplash

Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:

Aviation and Aerospace

Bioscience

Energy

Logistics

Shared Services

These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.

In fact, many Oklahoma City employers are hiring for jobs that pay more than $30 an hour.

1. Drabek &Hill, Inc - Licensed Journeyman Plumber

Drabek &Hill is seeking licensed journeyman plumbers. These full-time jobs pay up to $35 an hour and come with full benefits.

In addition to being a licensed journeyman plumber, candidates should have at least two years of plumbing experience.

2. Sentinel Transportation - Dispatcher

Sentinel Transportation is hiring a dispatcher for the night shift. The full-time position pays up to $60,000 a year and comes with benefits.

The job uses a 4/2 - 4/3 schedule to help promote a better work/life balance.

3. Kennedy Tire and Auto Service - Auto Technician

Kennedy Tire and Auto Service is urgently seeking a full-time auto tech. The job pays between $75,000 to $100,000 a year and includes employee benefits.

Qualified candidates should have at least five years of automotive repair experience.

4. Fusion Industries LLC - Diesel Mechanic

Fusion Industries is looking for a diesel mechanic with at least three years of experience and (preferably) a CDL Class A license. The full-time position pays up to $32 an hour and comes with full benefits.

5. Revamped Security - Smart Home Consultant

Revamped Security in nearby Moore is hiring multiple entry level smart home consultants. These full-time jobs pay up to $100,000 a year, as well as a $1,000 sign-on bonus, in addition to benefits.

6. Infinity Communications LLC - Generator Technician

Infinity Communications has multiple openings for generator technicians. These full-time positions pay up to $35 an hour and include employee benefits.

7. Panda Restaurant Group - General Manager

Panda Restaurant Group is hiring to fill multiple general manager positions at locations throughout the Oklahoma City area. The company has both full-time and part-time management roles available.

These jobs pay between $70,000 to $100,000 a year and include excellent employee benefits.

8. Litty Rescue - Roadside Assistance Technician

Litty Rescue in nearby Piedmont has multiple openings for roadside assistance technicians. These full-time, part-time, and contract jobs pay up to $50 an hour.

Furthermore, employees can enjoy a flexible schedule and bonus pay.

9. Bimbo Bakeries USA - Maintenance Mechanic

Bimbo Bakeries is hiring to fill multiple maintenance mechanic roles. These full-time jobs pay up to $30.50 an hour and come with union benefits.

Qualified candidates should be comfortable using a wide variety of hand tools and power tools, as well as interpreting information from documents and drawings.

10. SpartanNash - CDL-A Truck Driver

SpartanNash is seeking a CDL Class A truck driver for a regional route around the Oklahoma City area. In addition to a $5,000 sign-on bonus, the full-time driving job pays between $65,000 and $80,000 a year and includes employee benefits.

In short, the list above is just a small sample of the good-paying jobs available in Oklahoma City. Given the region's low cost of living, earning $30+ an hour can go farther than it does in more expensive metro areas. And like in other places, many of the highest-paying jobs don't require a college degree.