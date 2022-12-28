Oklahoma City, OK

10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hv7FZ_0jwqZ2Tc00
Photo byImage by Braden Jarvis from Unsplash

Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:

  • Aviation and Aerospace
  • Bioscience
  • Energy
  • Logistics
  • Shared Services

These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.

In fact, many Oklahoma City employers are hiring for jobs that pay more than $30 an hour.

1. Drabek &Hill, Inc - Licensed Journeyman Plumber

Drabek &Hill is seeking licensed journeyman plumbers. These full-time jobs pay up to $35 an hour and come with full benefits.

In addition to being a licensed journeyman plumber, candidates should have at least two years of plumbing experience.

2. Sentinel Transportation - Dispatcher

Sentinel Transportation is hiring a dispatcher for the night shift. The full-time position pays up to $60,000 a year and comes with benefits.

The job uses a 4/2 - 4/3 schedule to help promote a better work/life balance.

3. Kennedy Tire and Auto Service - Auto Technician

Kennedy Tire and Auto Service is urgently seeking a full-time auto tech. The job pays between $75,000 to $100,000 a year and includes employee benefits.

Qualified candidates should have at least five years of automotive repair experience.

4. Fusion Industries LLC - Diesel Mechanic

Fusion Industries is looking for a diesel mechanic with at least three years of experience and (preferably) a CDL Class A license. The full-time position pays up to $32 an hour and comes with full benefits.

5. Revamped Security - Smart Home Consultant

Revamped Security in nearby Moore is hiring multiple entry level smart home consultants. These full-time jobs pay up to $100,000 a year, as well as a $1,000 sign-on bonus, in addition to benefits.

6. Infinity Communications LLC - Generator Technician

Infinity Communications has multiple openings for generator technicians. These full-time positions pay up to $35 an hour and include employee benefits.

7. Panda Restaurant Group - General Manager

Panda Restaurant Group is hiring to fill multiple general manager positions at locations throughout the Oklahoma City area. The company has both full-time and part-time management roles available.

These jobs pay between $70,000 to $100,000 a year and include excellent employee benefits.

8. Litty Rescue - Roadside Assistance Technician

Litty Rescue in nearby Piedmont has multiple openings for roadside assistance technicians. These full-time, part-time, and contract jobs pay up to $50 an hour.

Furthermore, employees can enjoy a flexible schedule and bonus pay.

9. Bimbo Bakeries USA - Maintenance Mechanic

Bimbo Bakeries is hiring to fill multiple maintenance mechanic roles. These full-time jobs pay up to $30.50 an hour and come with union benefits.

Qualified candidates should be comfortable using a wide variety of hand tools and power tools, as well as interpreting information from documents and drawings.

10. SpartanNash - CDL-A Truck Driver

SpartanNash is seeking a CDL Class A truck driver for a regional route around the Oklahoma City area. In addition to a $5,000 sign-on bonus, the full-time driving job pays between $65,000 and $80,000 a year and includes employee benefits.

In short, the list above is just a small sample of the good-paying jobs available in Oklahoma City. Given the region's low cost of living, earning $30+ an hour can go farther than it does in more expensive metro areas. And like in other places, many of the highest-paying jobs don't require a college degree.

