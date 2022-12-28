10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Photo by Image by SmallWorld from Unsplash

Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville.

The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:

Walmart

J.B. Hunt

Tyson Foods

Additionally, around 1,300 Walmart vendors are located in and around Bentonville. Furthermore, Fayetteville is home to the University of Arkansas, as well as several startups and small businesses in a wide range of industries.

In short, Northwest Arkansas' robust economy and healthy job market has created a lot of good-paying careers for residents and newcomers.

For example, these companies are hiring for jobs that pay over $30 an hour.

1. Vantage Point NWA - Registered Nurse

Vantage Point NWA is hiring to fill multiple registered nurse positions in Fayetteville. These full-time RN jobs pay $32 an hour and include full benefits.

2. Rockin' Jump - General Manager

Rockin' Jump in Rogers has multiple general manager positions available. These full-time jobs pay up to $65,000 a year and come with benefits.

Candidates should have at least two years of management experience.

3. Safe Haven ADT - Home Security Technician

Safe Haven ADT is hiring multiple home security technicians in Fayetteville. These full-time positions pay between $60,000 to $100,000 a year and include employee benefits.

Qualified applicants should have a high school diploma or equivalent, and a valid drivers license.

4. PAM Transport - Driver Recruiting Manager

PAM Transport in Tonitown has an opening for a full-time driver recruiting manager. The position pays between $60,000 to $80,000 a year and includes full benefits.

5. PAM Transport - Fleet Manager

Once again, PAM Transport has another opening to fill. This full-time position is for the role of fleet manager. The job pays up to $60,000 a year and comes with a $2,000 sign-on bonus, as well as competitive employee benefits.

6. Frito-Lay North America - Route Sales Representative

Frito-Lay is hiring a route sales representative in Lowell. The full-time job pays $60,000 a year and includes benefits.

Employment does hinge on being able to pass a Department of Transportation physical and certification. Furthermore, employees must be 21 or over.

7. University of Arkansas - Workday Learning Analyst

The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is hiring to fill the position of workday learning analyst. The full-time remote job pays between $70,000 and $75,000 a year.

8. PER Bentonville - Account Management Data Specialist

Walmart and Sam's Club vendor PER Bentonville has multiple account management data specialist openings. These full-time remote jobs pay $70,000 a year and come with full employee benefits.

Qualified candidates must have at least two years of Retail Link experience.

9. PER Bentonville - Retail Link Analyst

PER Bentonville is also hiring to fill multiple retail link analyst positions. These full-time remote jobs pay $88,889 a year.

Candidates must have at least six years of retail link experience.

10. GPac - Credit Analyst

GPac in Rogers is hiring a full-time credit analyst. The position pays between $70,000 to $90,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have a college degree in a business field and at least two years of relevant banking experience.