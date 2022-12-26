10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an Hour

Photo by Image by Joshua J. Cotten from Unsplash

Memphis, Tn. - Memphis enjoys a cost of living that's nearly 25% lower than the national average.

For example, the average cost of housing in the city is less than half what it's nationally. Furthermore, food, healthcare, and utilities are slightly less expensive as well.

On top of that, many companies in Memphis are hiring to fill jobs that pay competitive wages given the region's lower cost of living. Plus, most of these jobs don't require a college degree.

1. Choate's Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc - HVAC Installer

Choate's Air Conditioning and Heating is seeking multiple lead HVAC installers. The company has both full-time and part-time jobs available that pay between $25 to $30 an hour.

Candidates should have one year of experience and a high school diploma or equivalent.

2. American Car Center - Automotive Tech

American Car Center is hiring multiple automotive techs. The starting pay for these full-time positions is $40 an hour.

The company prefers that applicants have their ASE certification.

3. Airspace - Delivery Drivers

Airspace has multiple openings for delivery drivers in the Memphis area. These contract jobs pay $25 an hour.

Furthermore, these positions come with a flexible schedule and weekly pay.

4. R+L Carriers - Driver Yard Person

R+L Carriers in nearby Arlington is hiring to fill multiple driver yard person openings. These full-time jobs pay $26.95 an hour and include full benefits.

5. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc - Account Developer

Coca-Cola is seeking an account developer to sell new products and products to customers. The full-time position pays between $50,000 to $62,500 a year.

Furthermore, the role comes with paid training and competitive employee benefits.

6. ChenMed - Center Sales Representative

ChenMed has multiple openings for center sales representatives. The pay for these full-time positions starts at $80,000 a year.

The company prefers that candidates have a driver's license and at least 5 years of sales management experience.

7. XLR8 Trucklines - Intermodal Dispatcher

XLR8 Trucklines is hiring to fill multiple intermodal dispatcher positions. These full-time jobs pay between $55,000 and $70,000 a year and include full benefits.

Candidates should have at least 1 year of dispatching experience.

8. McLane Company - Driver

McLane Company, which is part of Berkshire Hathaway, is hiring multiple drivers for the Memphis area.

Qualified CDL drivers can earn up to $75,000 a year, as well as a $10,000 sign-on bonus and full employee benefits.

Drivers should be at least 21, have a CDL Class A with a clean driving record, and be able to lift at least 75 pounds.

9. Progressive - Claims Adjuster Trainee

Progressive Insurance is hiring a claims adjuster trainee in nearby Cordova. The hybrid remote position pays up to $53,000 a year and comes with full benefits.

Qualified candidates should either have a bachelor's degree or at least 5 years of relevant work experience.

10. US Foods - Credit Coordinator II

US Foods is hiring to fill the role of credit coordinator II. This is a 100% remote/virtual job that pays up to $28 an hour.

The position also comes with competitive employee benefits.